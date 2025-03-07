Starved Rock Lodge to host whiskey dinner

Starved Rock Lodge, home to one of the region’s top dining destinations, teams up with Princeton’s Barrel Society for a special evening of chef-curated southern-style cuisine and inspired whiskey pairings.

The fine dining experience will take place in the beautiful, wood-lined Starved Rock Lodge restaurant from 6 to 9 p.m. March 28. The dinner and whiskey-tasting event will showcase delicacies by Starved Rock Lodge’s executive chef Charlie Klinefelter and pastry chef Emily Kaufman. The four-course meal will feature an appetizer, salad, entree and dessert, all built around the flavor profiles of some of Barrel Society’s favorite whiskey.

Chef Klinefelter, along with Barrel Society proprietor and guest speaker Nick Gorogianis, will open the evening by sharing details of how they developed the menu, why they paired each course with a particular drink, and how the meals were infused with some of their favorite varieties of whiskey.

Here’s a look at Chef Klinefelter’s menu:

First Course – Louisiana gumbo over rice shrimp, Andouille sausage, okra, and mirepoix (mirepoix is a French recipe base of diced celery, onions and carrots that adds flavor to soups, stews and sauces) in a spicy roux infused with The Musician Still Austin Straight Bourbon.

Salad Course – Whiskey vinaigrette over arugula, burrata (Italian cheese) and heirloom tomatoes accompanied by focaccia bread.

Main Course (Surf and Turf) – Pontchartrain-blackened red snapper on top of fresh spinach and pearl onions covered with Still Austin Cask Strength Bourbon tropical salsa. Grilled beef tenderloin tournedos adorned with a Marchand de Vin glaze over a portobello cap, accompanied with snowflake mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus.

Dessert Course – Chess Pie salted brown butter infused with Barrel Society exclusive whiskey and Georgia peach cobbler.

Located right in the heart of downtown Princeton, The Barrel Society boasts more than 100 whiskeys, craft cocktails and an excellent revolving selection of craft beers. Barrel Society has quickly become one of the finest drinking establishments in Starved Rock Country, since opening their doors in 2019. A unique fusion of metal/punk aesthetics combined with a laid back whiskey bar atmosphere makes every trip out to Barrel Society feel like a night out with good friends.

At Barrel Society you’ll also find a fully stocked bottle shop, an Instagram-worthy mural of Godzilla and frequent food truck days, pairing favorites such as tacos, tenderloins and BBQ. They regularly hosts live music, yoga events, pop-up tastings and keg tappings. This weekend, during Princeton’s first Restaurant Weekend, they’ll be offering a limited-time selection of new craft cocktails. These include a Spring Gimlet (Still Austin Whiskey Co. American Gin, Leopold Bros Sour Lime Cordial, Fresh Lime, Housemade Simple Syrup, Foam) and Jazz’s Garden (Kastra Elion Vodka,Laurent Cazottes Tomates, Olive Washed Dry Vermouth, Cherry Tomato + Fresh Mozzarella garnish).

Photo provided by Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center

Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center is one of Illinois’ foremost lodging destinations for those looking to enjoy hiking, outdoor adventure, history and delectable dining. Within the lodge, you’ll find historic ambiance in the Lodge Restaurant, where the atmosphere is friendly and casual. Relax and unwind in the indoor pool, hot tub and sauna, or stop by the Back Door Lounge to fuel up before a hike or cool off with a locally brewed craft beer. Choose a hotel room in the lodge or one of the log cabins in the woods. Either way, you’ll wake up refreshed by the natural beauty of the surroundings. Make a mini-vacation out of your whiskey dinner and book a reservation at this unique getaway.

There also will be a cash bar with a variety of select, featured cocktails. Tickets cost $95 a person. Guests must be at least 21 to attend. Reservations are required. Call 815-220-7386 or book online at StarvedRockLodge.com. Online bookings are subject to additional fees and taxes.

For more information on upcoming events, be sure to follow Starved Rock Lodge & Conference Center and Barrel Society on Facebook and Instagram.