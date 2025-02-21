Starved Rock Lodge’s Trolley Trio Progressive Dinner returns

The first Trolley Trio Progressive Dinner of the season is Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, and will repeat on select Thursday nights through April. The dinners are a collaboration between August Hill Winery in Peru, Camp Aramoni in Tonica and Starved Rock Lodge. (KCASSTEVENS)

Starved Rock Lodge’s popular Trolley Trio Progressive Dinner, a special multi-course dining tour that takes guests to three of the region’s most exciting artisan food and drink destinations, returns for another round of unexpected chef-led pairings on Thursday, March 20.

The latest installment of this unique culinary event will feature August Hill Winery, Camp Aramoni and Starved Rock Lodge. These fan-favorite establishments have teamed up to create three unforgettable new menus celebrating seasonal pairings of wine, spirits, beer and food tastings. This curated dining experience will feature a different course at each location, giving guests a variety of delicious experiences and winter sightseeing opportunities.

Diners meet at Starved Rock Lodge and board the lodge’s heated trolley for a short drive to August Hill Winery’s tasting room on Utica’s Mill Street. Along the way, an interpretive guide will provide historical facts and point out sightseeing attractions.

In August Hill Winery’s chic tasting room, guests can savor cocktail and wine tastings while noshing on paired appetizers. Using botanicals grown right in Starved Rock Country, August Hill Winery offers a wide selection of award-winning, locally produced wines and sparkling beverages. While there, enjoy a glass of August Hill’s award-winning Berlyn Red, share a wine flight on its beautiful patio, or buy a case of wine to share with friends and family. Check out August Hill’s events calendar for the full list of live music, events and interactive classes you’ll want to return for.

After starting the evening at August Hill, guests will again board the trolley and head south to Camp Aramoni. This destination for boutique tent camping, weddings and pop-up culinary events will provide the dinner and drinks portion of the evening. Hosted in their impeccably decorated Bricks & Stones event space, an extensively renovated building on the site of a former brickyard, guests will have an opportunity to try some of the chef-driven creations that have led Camp Aramoni’s food and beverage program to be so well received by the Chicago culinary community.

The March Progressive Trolley Tour menu choices for Camp Aramoni are 1) Cioppino/fisherman’s stew consisting of a delicious tomato and smoked paprika broth with simmered shrimp, cod and clams served with toasted baguette or 2) Sweet pea risotto topped with pan-seared butternut squash, pepitas, goat cheese, fresh sage and aged parmesan.

This boutique campground and event venue is redefining travel in the Midwest. Located on 96 acres of lush forests, this lavish accommodation combines the thrills of a classic camping experience with all the amenities and craftsmanship of upscale boutique hotels. Guests can choose from 11 elevated safari-style tents nestled in a secluded natural landscape, and experience yoga classes, guided hikes, live music and shuttle service to nearby parks.

After enjoying dinner, drinks and small bites, the Trolley Tour will return to the historic Starved Rock Lodge for a decadent dessert and nightcap. In the Lodge’s stunning dining hall, guests will be treated to a lavish dessert in a cozy, wood-lined environment with roaring fireplaces.

Starved Rock Lodge is one of Illinois’ foremost lodging destinations for those looking to enjoy hiking, outdoor adventure, history and architectural landmarks. Within the Lodge, you’ll find historic ambiance in the main dining room where the atmosphere is friendly and casual. Relax and unwind in their indoor pool, hot tub and sauna or stop by the Back Door Lounge to fuel up before a hike or cool off with a locally brewed craft beer. Choose a hotel room in the Lodge or one of their log cabins in the woods. Either way, you’ll wake up refreshed from the natural beauty of the surroundings.

Make your Trolley Trio Dinner an all-nighter by upgrading to an overnight package at the lodge. This package includes your dinner for two, overnight stay for two and a $15 breakfast voucher for the next morning. Dinner-only tickets cost $130 per person. The Dinner and Overnight Package costs $413.30 for two people. Reservations are required for the event. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.

The final Progressive Trolley Tour dinner for this season is slated for April 17 and tickets are available for purchase. Reservations book fast, reserve your space today by calling 815-220-7386 or visit starvedrocklodge.com/events.