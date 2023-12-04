La Salle baker is a finalist for national competition

Millstone Bakery’s head baker Anna Harmon has been selected as a finalist in The Greatest Baker competition, an event featuring the best bakers from across the United States. (Photo provided by Erin Maze)

Millstone Bakery’s head baker Anna Harmon has been selected as a finalist in The Greatest Baker competition, an event featuring the best bakers from across the United States.

Harmon’s photo portfolio shows her most delectable bakes, ranging from cakes, tarts, cupcakes, pastries and breads, many of which will be familiar to customers at Millstone Bakery, a made-from-scratch bakery specializing in breads, pastries and locally roasted coffee in downtown La Salle.

“I am always pushing myself,” Harmon said. “I love finding new techniques, new flavors and perfecting everything I create.”

Millstone Bakery’s head baker Anna Harmon has been selected as a finalist in The Greatest Baker competition, an event featuring the best bakers from across the U.S. Here is an example of a pastry she's made. (Photo provided by Erin Maze)

The winner of The Greatest Baker competition receives $10,000 and will be featured in the “Bake From Scratch” magazine, a global artisan food and cooking magazine that celebrates the world of baking. Winners also will meet Buddy Valastro, known as the “Cake Boss,” a pastry chef and TV personality, and can attend an exclusive workshop with the Boss himself.

To vote for Anna, visit www.greatestbaker.com/2023/anna-harmon. Voting is open to Thursday, Dec. 7. Voters can vote free daily or pay for additional votes. The contest proceeds support the Andrew McDonough Be Positive Foundation to provide financial and emotional support to families of children with cancer nationwide and to fund critical, cutting-edge childhood cancer research.

Customers of Millstone Bakery know Harmon’s skills well. She and the baking team create innovative flavors that rotate daily along with new treats and pastries. Harmon and the baking team are excited for the Christmas season because they just finished perfecting an array of Christmas pastries and cookies that will soon be ready to pre-order.

Harmon has been an integral part of Millstone Bakery since it opened in June 2022 and is the creative driving force behind the flavors, pastries and breads. She was recently promoted to be its general manager.

Millstone Bakery’s head baker Anna Harmon has been selected as a finalist in The Greatest Baker competition, an event featuring the best bakers from across the U.S. Here is an example of a tart she's made. (Photo provided by Erin Maze)

Erin Maze, Millstone Bakery co-owner, expresses admiration for Harmon’s baking talents.

“Anna is an incredible baker who develops absolutely delicious pastries and flavor combinations,” Maze said. “She is always innovating with new ideas. Her dedication and creativity have played a crucial role in establishing Millstone as a go-to destination and community gathering space.”

Millstone Bakery encourages the community to cast their votes for Harmon in The Greatest Baker competition.

“Anna deserves this recognition more than anyone I know,” Maze said. “We could not be prouder of Anna for making it this far in the competition, and we cannot wait to see her win!”

Founded on a passion for baking, Millstone Bakery has been a favorite in the La Salle-Peru community since 2022, Maze said. With a focus on creating high-quality breads and pastries from scratch daily and offering locally roasted coffee and espresso, Millstone has earned a reputation for excellence and craftsmanship, Maze said.