Camp Aramoni’s Pizza & Burger Night Returns With Live Music

Pizza & Burger Night, one of Camp Aramoni’s signature activities, returns to the popular boutique camping and event destination this Wednesday, October 5th. Open to the public from 5 to 8 PM, this evening of free live music, delicious food and great drinks will give you a sample of the hospitality on offer at Camp Aramoni. The menu will will feature chef designed artisan wood-fire pizzas and craft burgers, no reservations required!

This week’s featured live musical artist is Christina Eltrevoog, a dynamic local singer-songwriter who can be seen preforming live as part of the The Belle Rangers or as a solo act at venues across the mid-west. Christina has just release new single today, October 5th, a cover of the Beatles classic “Love Me Do” coinciding with the song’s original release - exactly 60 years ago to the day. The track can be streamed at purchased on bandcamp.

Camp Aramoni (pronounced air-uh-MOE-knee) is a boutique campground and event venue that’s redefining travel in the Midwest. Located on 96 acres of lush forests in a former 19th century brickyard, this lavish accommodation is located just 90 minutes south of Chicago. This luxury experience combines the thrills of an camping experience with all the amenities of a world class hotel. Choose from 11 safari-style tents to enjoy the highest level of hospitality wrapped into a secluded natural landscape.

Bricks & Stones, the historical event space at Camp Aramoni, was constructed in 1870 by a brickyard known as Ristokrat Clay Products Company. The original architecture of this 150-year-old building has been preserved through extensive renovations and now serves as a stunning venue for weddings, corporate retreats and large outdoor functions.

To book a stay at Camp Aramoni, or to inquire about hosting an event at Bricks & Stones, visit www.CampAramoni.com

Camp Aramoni

809 N 2199th Rd. Tonica, IL 61370

(815) 224-7333