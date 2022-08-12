August Hill Winery And Starved Rock Lodge Partner For Special Culinary Event

The Starved Rock Lodge, home to one of the region’s top dining destinations, teams up with the master vintners at August Hill Winery for another installment of their popular wine dinner collaboration. The August Hill Wine Dinner, planned Sept. 16 in the Lodge’s historic wood-clad restaurant, will see viticulture experts from the Utica-based winery pooling their talents with the resort’s chefs to curate an exclusive, four-course meal and wine-tasting experience.

The decadent menu will open with arugula rainbow salad, prepared with arugula, shaved asparagus, watermelon radish, shredded carrots, pickled onions, and lemon basil vinaigrette. The dish will be paired with August Hill’s Indigo, a shimmering, semi-sweet limited release wine – with notes of tropical fruit and cotton candy. Before serving, the bottle will be lightly shaken, giving the wine its signature twinkling effect, reminiscent of a snow globe or the stars of the Milky Way.

The second course will feature seared scallops served over roasted spaghetti squash, with an Argentinian- and Uruguayan-inspired chimichurri sauce. The scallops will be paired with August Hill’s Vignoles, a semi-dry, light-bodied wine with tropical fruit aromas and flavors. Vignoles is made with a French-American hybrid grape, producing a wine that is comparable in taste and body to a riesling.

For the evening’s entrée, diners will have two excellent choices: a Porterhouse pork chop or roasted half duck. Both options will offer sweet potato puree, asparagus and an apricot glaze. The entrées will be paired with the Illinois Sparkling Co.’s signature Demi Sec Rosé – a traditional-method rosé from August Hill’s sparkling beverage sister company. You’ll find hints of chocolate, cherry and cinnamon underscoring a slightly fruity first layer. The multi-award-winning rosé is made exclusively with Illinois-grown Frontenac grapes.

The fourth and final course will tempt with a delicious, early fall dessert, Pumpkin Butterscotch Marshmallow Ice Cream. The treat will be paired with August Hill Winery’s fan-favorite Caramel Apple, a sweet white wine that evokes the refreshing flavors and aromas of crisp, juicy apples and delectable, creamy caramel. The base wine for Caramel Apple is made from fresh apples, and natural caramel flavor is added after fermentation. Don’t miss a chance to try this new seasonal favorite.

The Starved Rock Lodge is one of Illinois’ foremost lodging destinations for those looking to enjoy hiking, outdoor adventure, history and architectural landmarks. Within the Lodge, you’ll find historic ambiance in the Lodge Restaurant, where the atmosphere is friendly and casual. Relax and unwind in the indoor pool, hot tub and sauna, or stop by the Back Door Lounge to fuel up before a hike or cool off with a locally brewed craft beer. Choose a hotel room in the Lodge or one of the log cabins in the woods. Either way, you’ll wake up refreshed by the natural beauty of the surroundings.

Located right in the heart of downtown Utica, August Hill’s sophisticated tasting room offers a selection of award-winning, locally produced wines. Best of all, the line of sparkling wines is produced with grapes grown on a sprawling vineyard within Starved Rock Country. Enjoy a glass of August Hill’s award-winning Berlyn Red, share a wine flight on its beautiful patio, or purchase a case of wine to share with friends and family. Check out August Hill’s events calendar for a full list of live music performances, special mimosa events, and interactive classes.

Seats for the special dinner are limited, and advance reservations are required. To check availability, visit starvedrocklodge.com/events.