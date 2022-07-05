Mystery Diner in Princeton: ‘Coffee Cup’ Has Something For Everyone

Want a hearty breakfast? Stop in The Coffee Cup at 628 W. Railroad Ave. in Princeton, just off Main Street.

Have a taste for Italian, seafood or steaks? The Coffee Cup has you covered.

How about a craving for sandwiches, salad or soup? The Coffee Cup can satisfy that, as well.

Want pie or ice cream for dessert? You guessed it, The Coffee Cup has that, too.

The Papa at the Coffee Cup includes two eggs any style, two pieces of breakfast meat and two large, fluffy pancakes.

With The Coffee Cup’s expansive menu, anyone in your party should be able to find something to eat.

I went with my family of four on a recent weekday, and we all found something we enjoyed.

We started off with cheese curds for the appetizer, which were delicious. How can you go wrong with fried cheese dipped in ranch dressing?

One of my children loves to get breakfast food at restaurants, and The Coffee Cup is well known for its breakfast.

The place is packed most mornings and especially on weekends.

The grilled cheese and fries is on the children's menu at the Coffee Cup.

With a taste for breakfast, my child ordered the Papa, which includes two eggs any style, two pieces of breakfast meat (sausage was the pick) and two huge, fluffy pancakes.

My younger child’s dinner was the embodiment of The Coffee Cup.

He ordered the grilled cheese – the traditional diner sandwich with the buttery, crispy bread. It came with fries, and the meal was supplemented with some pancake from his sibling’s plate and with spaghetti that came with my chicken Parmesan.

The chicken parmesan at the Coffee Cup in Princeton features a grilled chicken breast covered in sauce and cheese along with spaghetti and garlic bread.

The chicken Parm featured a grilled chicken breast smothered with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, with a side of spaghetti and garlic bread.

The sauce was especially tasty for a place that doesn’t specialize in Italian food.

My spouse ordered the popcorn chicken salad.

The large plate of lettuce was topped with crispy pieces of fried chicken, tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs and shredded cheese, with a sweet honey mustard dressing on the side.

The popcorn chicken salad at the Coffee Cup is a large plate of lettuce topped with fried chicken, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, shredded cheese and choice of dressing.

We were all satisfied with our choices, and left with full bellies because the portions are not small at The Coffee Cup.

Along with the big menu bound to please most patrons, The Coffee Cup provides a very relaxed and casual atmosphere.

If you’re local, it’s a place where it’s not uncommon to run into someone you know. In fact, during our visit, we bumped into friends.

Fried cheese curds are one of several appetizers at the Coffee Cup.

It’s a great place to bring kids because it’s casual, and with the typical murmur of conversation throughout the restaurant, people likely won’t be too upset if they get a little loud at times.

Another great thing about The Coffee Cup is the price.

It can’t be beat.

Three adult entrees, a kids meal, an appetizer and four drinks came out to $50.65 before the tip, and we brought food home. Note the restaurant only accepts cash or checks.

If you’re looking for an upscale meal at a fancy restaurant, The Coffee Cup is not for you. But if you want a quick, casual and delicious meal with many options, The Coffee Cup is your place.

The Mystery Diner is an employee of Shaw Media. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. The Mystery Diner visits a different restaurant and then reports on the experience. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.

