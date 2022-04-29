Peru’s Star Union Spirits appears on WGN ahead of Rumfest

Star Union Spirits out of Westclox in Peru will be serving its spirits Saturday, April 30, at the sixth annual Rumfest at Logan Square Auditorium, 2539 Kedzie Ave., Chicago, but prior to that co-owner Jeff Yosowitz and mixologist Dan Williams appeared on WGN’s Daytime Chicago.

The duo showed off five kinds of rum Thursday on the program, including its Navy Strength rum, which won two double gold medals at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Williams prepared an old-fashioned and a piña colada for the show’s hosts in the five-minute segment.

Star Union Spirits was established by winemakers Yosowitz and Bob Windy as a small craft distillery in Peru, at the Westclox building. Star Union Spirits opened to the public in November 2018. Casey Beall joined the Star Union Spirits team as its distiller and production manager in early 2019, adding experience, depth, and insight to its portfolio of award-winning spirits.