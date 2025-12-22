Hyundai’s big EV steps up to the plate

The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 Performance Calligraphy AWD is a large, tech-forward three-row electric SUV that aims to balance family utility and surprising near-luxury appointments.

I recently tested one outfitted in a striking Ionosphere Green that had many people asking me as much about the color as the EV itself. Rolling on big 21-inch alloy wheels that give the SUV a planted stance, my Ioniq 9 tester had an immediate presence wherever I took it.

While I’d characterize the exterior as a muscular EV aesthetic, beneath the sheetmetal is a powertrain and charging system that speaks to Hyundai’s goal for an EV built for long trips and daily life, not just city travel.

The Performance Calligraphy model I drove uses dual electric motors that together deliver spirited acceleration and all-wheel traction. Hyundai’s Performance AWD setup produces a manufacturer-rated output of 422 horsepower, giving the Ioniq 9 a quickness for a vehicle of its size.

My tester featured a large lithium-ion battery pack that supports DC ultra-fast charging and is engineered to accept high-speed charging rates to make longer drives easier. It’s an EV, so range anxiety is still there, but an 85 combined MPG equivalent, with 91 MPGe around town and 40 MPGe on the highway, is exceeding expectations.

Around town, the regenerative braking and electric torque do a lot of work. The shift-by-wire gear selector is smooth, and the regenerative braking system is highly effective with an adjustable pedal feel to match personal preferences.

The Ioniq 9 cabin’s first impressions resonate as comfortable and high-tech. I found the cabin to feel very roomy, with the standard panoramic roof delivering an even more spacious feeling inside.

The top-end Calligraphy trim provides reclining, climate-controlled second-row captain’s chairs, a sliding center console with integrated fingerprint reader, multiple large touchscreen displays, and high-quality materials throughout the primary seating areas.

In addition to the ample storage and convenience built into the design throughout the cabin, when it comes to family functionality, Ioniq 9’s big middle row is the real star of the show, with easy access and a thoughtful layout for child seats. Fold down the third row for added functionality and storage options. Third-row space, while acceptable for occasional use, is still tight for almost any size passenger.

From my standpoint, one of the other big winners for the interior is the infotainment system, which I found to be responsive and incredibly intuitive to use from Day 1 of my test period. I appreciated features like the full-display rearview mirror and plentiful USB/12V outlets.

As a family mover, this SUV is built with safety in mind. Hyundai outfits the Ioniq 9 with the latest driver-assist systems: adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping and lane-centering features, automatic emergency braking, and a suite of cameras and sensors that back up these functions.

For a three-row SUV that easily outweighs many midsize competitors, I found the ride quality to be impressive and quite comfortable around town and on the highway. The Ioniq 9 minimizes road noise effectively, offering a near-luxury feeling at any speed.

While I expected the handling to be composed, I was surprised at how well this big SUV handled through corners and off-ramps. Yes, those 21-inch wheels do slightly add some rough elements to the ride on rough pavement, but you will have to decide if that is worth the aesthetic trade-off.

The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 Performance Calligraphy is a premium offering that doesn’t nail you for optional equipment and upgrades. My test model’s base price was $74,990, and the final sticker came to $77,040, a price with great value for an EV 3-row SUV.

I will continue to remind everyone of Hyundai’s strongest selling point – the warranty that covers batteries and EV system components under a 10-year/100,000-mile warranty, which is a notable reassurance for buyers planning to keep the vehicle long term.

Weighing the value of a larger SUV size (and curb weight) versus EV efficiency, especially at highway speeds, is a key point for buyers, as high-speed driving can push MPGe down compared with smaller EVs.

My final thoughts for the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 Performance Calligraphy AWD are that it provides a convincing package for buyers who want three-row practicality, thoughtful interior comfort, and modern EV performance without paying into ultra-luxury territory.

I appreciate the fast-charging capability, AWD grip, the plush cabin, and industry-leading warranty as the selling points. If you value interior space and technology and appreciate the peace of mind of a long warranty, the Ioniq 9 deserves a look.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.