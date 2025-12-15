2026 Genesis GV70 delivers luxury with reliability

The evolution of the Genesis brand over the last five years has established it as not just a competitive luxury brand, but one that provides value and reliability. I recently tested the 2026 Genesis GV70 3.5T in the Sport Prestige trim with all-wheel drive, and it was further evidence that the Korean automaker has arrived.

Blending performance, design and comfort in a way that positions it comfortably among European rivals, the Genesis GV70 is a well-rounded compact luxury SUV that offers plenty to admire.

Exterior design is where the GV70 starts to impress. Whether it’s the low-slung, planted stance, the huge aggressive front grille, the 21-inch alloy wheels, or the long, sporty hood, this SUV has a refined feel that doesn’t lack personality.

Under the hood, the GV70 3.5T Sport Prestige is powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6, generating the kind of effortless thrust that suits the model’s athletic persona. Paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission, I found the powerplant capable of delivering power smoothly and consistently, with enough punch on tap for confident merging and easy highway passing.

Here in the Midwest, the AWD system offers an additional peace of mind in case of inclement weather and snow. Fuel economy is less of a highlight. With 21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway), the GV70 trails some of its European competitors, mostly those offering mild-hybrid or plug-in options.

While I did find the ride to be a bit firmer because of those 21-inch wheels, particularly on rougher pavement, I give a nod to the suspension that generally did a good job balancing control and comfort. Road noise is also remarkably well managed for a vehicle riding on low-profile tires.

Entering the GV70’s cabin, you immediately realize why this SUV (and Genesis) has shown such strong growth over a short period of time. Genesis continues to outdo many rivals in interior refinement, and this trim is a perfect example. My tester featured Nappa leather seating, a suede headliner and detailed stitching that contributed to a passenger space that feels genuinely premium.

I really enjoyed the front seating for the excellent support and power adjustment flexibility. Visibility from the driver’s seat is good overall, but the thick rear pillars do slightly limit the rearward view. Heated seats in the second row add a thoughtful touch for passengers who typically get overlooked in compact SUV design.

The passenger experience is further enhanced by the huge Panoramic Roof, which brightens the entire cabin and makes the space feel larger than its footprint suggests. The 3-zone climate control also plays an important role, letting front and rear occupants tailor temperatures independently.

For me, the audio quality stands out with the Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, which is included as standard at this trim level. It’s immersive and capable of filling the cabin without distortion, regardless of genre or volume. For buyers who value a high-fidelity audio experience, this system is one of the more compelling ones in the segment. I found the GV70’s interfaces and controls are clear and intuitive. I favor the rotary controller as opposed to more touchscreen options.

Let’s talk tech. Genesis continues to offer a long list of advanced driver-assistance features. Highway Drive Assist provides a smooth blend of adaptive cruise control and lane-centering, easing highway travel without feeling intrusive. The suite of advanced safety technology, including forward collision avoidance, blind-spot monitoring, and 360-degree camera capability, adds real peace of mind.

Behind the wheel, the GV70 3.5T delivers a confident and enjoyable drive. Body roll is effectively restrained, and the steering feels balanced and well-weighted. The engine’s power is satisfying without being overwhelming, though some buyers may wish for a more pronounced exhaust note to match the SUV’s athletic character.

While cargo space is an area where Genesis might trail some competitors, the GV70 offers enough room for most family needs. Fold down the second row and you have even more options.

When it comes to value, the GV70 3.5T Sport Prestige is competitive. My tester’s base price of $70,095, landing at $72,225 as equipped, places it on the higher end of the segment, but the premium equipment list easily justifies that positioning. Many features that are optional, or unavailable, on rival models come standard here. And it’s impossible to overlook the 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, which remains one of the most generous in the industry.

For my money, it’s easy to state that the 2026 Genesis GV70 3.5T Sport Prestige AWD is a standout. It delivers a polished driving experience, rich accommodations, impressive safety tech, and an industry-leading warranty. It’s a well-executed luxury SUV that balances performance with comfort, making it a strong contender for anyone seeking an alternative to the usual German or Japanese offerings.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.