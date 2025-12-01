Land Cruiser Hybrid delivers nod to tradition with new efficiency

After a brief hiatus from the U.S. market, the Toyota Land Cruiser returns for 2025 as a smaller, more efficient, and hybrid-powered SUV. If you’re like me and grew up with the previous-gen Land Cruiser’s notable rugged durability and off-road prowess, this new model offers a nod to tradition along with a bold step into the future.

I’d have to admit, the thought of yet another SUV touting off-road capability does seem to be overkill in the market, but then again, competition does breed ingenuity. For me, the Land Cruiser looks distinctive enough, but the real news is Toyota’s i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain, a setup that combines a 2.4-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with an electric motor to deliver 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque.

I know what Toyota fans are thinking: that hybrid is a big change from the outgoing V8, but I say don’t let the smaller displacement fool you. I found this powerplant combo to deliver torque that comes on early and strong, giving the Land Cruiser a confident feel in any situation.

On the outside, I’m a fan of the middle-ground exterior design of the Land Cruiser that emphasizes its aggressive off-road capability while balancing that attitude with a notable level of refinement. The front fascia treatment says off-road, while the LED headlights and vertical panels framing the two-piece grille elevate the overall aesthetic.

Efficiency

The Land Cruiser’s fuel economy is rated at 22 mpg city, 25 highway, and 23 combined, which is a major improvement over the thirsty V8 models of years past. This puts the hybrid Land Cruiser squarely in line with popular competitors like the Land Rover Defender and Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe.

Equally impressive is a vehicle that weighs more than two and a half tons and is built for serious off-roading can deliver Land Cruiser’s mileage. I found the hybrid system to be a smooth, almost effortless driving experience, particularly around town, where the electric motor handles low-speed duties.

I found my Land Cruiser tester to be a subtle blend of comfort and capability. The electric assist fills in any lag from the turbocharged engine, and the steering feels appropriately solid for a full-frame SUV.

Featuring full-time four-wheel drive, a locking center differential, and multiple terrain modes, the Land Cruiser can make short work of trails, snow, and mud. Ground clearance is generous, and the hybrid powertrain’s instant torque will be an asset when crawling over obstacles. Toyota’s “Multi-Terrain Monitor” system gives a camera-based view of what’s directly in front and beneath the vehicle, reducing the need to lean out the window to spot rocks or ruts.

Cabin comfort

My Land Cruiser tester struck an impressive balance between durability and luxury. It started at $62,450 and included several tasteful options that brought the total to $73,344. Among those upgrades were aggressive 20-inch alloy wheels ($1,240), a cool two-tone roof ($350), elegant lighted door sills ($360), a dashcam ($375), and a functional roof rack ($1,440 that added function with a nice aesthetic.

For me, the standout addition was the Premium Package ($4,600), which transformed the cabin into something far more upscale. It brought a 14-speaker JBL audio system, huge moonroof, digital rearview mirror, wireless charging, memory front leather seating, and a heads-up display, among other enhancements.

I found the materials to be at the expected Toyota-level quality standards, while engineers kept controls intuitive and uncluttered. The seating position was versatile with power adjustments, visibility was excellent, and the cabin felt quite roomy thanks to the large windows and that moonroof.

Rear seat space is adequate with a folding option for more cargo space, which is generous, and the split rear gate that makes loading gear easy.

Toyota continues its emphasis on safety, equipping every Land Cruiser with the latest Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite. That includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection. The large touchscreen infotainment system (8-inch standard, 12.3-inch available) runs Toyota’s newest software, which is faster and more intuitive than in past models. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard.

For my liking, the touch-sensitive controls were a bit finicky during my weeklong test. I found a system that was occasionally lagging between navigation and media screens. Overall, Toyota’s latest tech package feels modern.

My final thoughts on the 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid start with the successful modernization of a beloved icon without sacrificing the qualities that made it great. The combo of hybrid efficiency, serious off-road capability, and Toyota’s premium comfort makes it an appealing choice for adventurous families who want to go anywhere without the penalties at the pump.

Toyota’s legendary reliability is a key selling point. The brand’s hybrids have a strong history of durability, and the Land Cruiser benefits from Toyota’s 8 years/100,000 miles for hybrid components. For buyers planning to keep their SUV long-term, that peace of mind is invaluable.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.