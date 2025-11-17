Comfort & tech take wheel with Nissan Murano

The Nissan Murano model premiered in 2002 as a 2003 model crossover. From day one, I have always appreciated the utilitarian capability Nissan put into the model as well as the distinct exterior design. The 2025 Murano Platinum I recently tested was equally impressive for its looks, all-wheel drive capability, and all-new features.

For me, the 2025 Murano really takes leaps forward in its interior design and feature list. The cabin is dressed in more upscale materials than before, with some optional trims offering semi-aniline leather, quilted seating, and ambient lighting that changes up to 64 colors.

My Platinum-grade model’s ventilated and massaging front seats, head-up display, and dual 12.3-inch digital displays help push my tester’s overall experience to new heights for Murano. This all-new equipment and tech push it into near-premium territory in terms of feel and technology.

The tech package includes Google-built-in features (like Google Maps), wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which make connectivity seamless. Other touches, such as an “invisible hood view” camera system and a 3D intelligent surround-view monitor, help with visibility and tight-space maneuvering.

I found the rear-seat comfort to be improved over the outgoing generation, though it remains a two-row layout: the middle rear seat is adequate but not spacious, and the cargo area behind the rear seats offers a respectable footprint (around 33 cu ft), expanding to about 63-64 cu ft with the 60/40 rear fold-down.

Another impressive leap is Nissan’s decision to depart from the previous V6/CVT setup: under the hood is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. My tester offered up 241 horsepower and 260 lb-ft torque. Fuel-economy figures of 21 mpg city/27 mpg highway/23 mpg combined, are on par for this segment.

On the move, the powertrain delivers smooth, predictable shifts, and the turbo torque gives the Murano more willingness to accelerate than some older non-turbo rivals – though the engine’s ability to satisfy can vary depending on how aggressively you’re driving.

Overall, I find the Murano leans more toward comfort than sporty engagement, with a ride that is composed over rough roads and long highway trips. I found the suspension and damping strike a decent compromise between firmness and cushioning, and the handling feels secure (but not aggressive).

Due to its size and wide stance (particularly with my Platinum’s upgraded 21-inch wheels), visibility is generally good, and the added “invisible hood” view helps mitigate the front-end blind spots common on bulkier crossovers.

For day-to-day driving and family-life utility, the Murano is a solid five-passenger crossover with creature comforts up front, and a decent cargo setup for its class. Folding the rear seat was straightforward.

In terms of safety, I think the Murano delivers huge on available equipment, including Nissan Advanced Air Bag System; Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH); Brake Assist; HD Enhanced Intelligent Around View Monitor; Invisible Hood View; Front Wide View; Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection; Blind Spot Warning; Rear Cross Traffic Alert; Lane Departure Warning; Intelligent Lane Intervention; High Beam Assist; Rear Automatic Braking; Blind Spot Intervention; and Intelligent Forward Collision Warning.

The 2025 Murano’s warranty is a 3-year/36,000-mile limited warranty and a 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. There’s also a corrosion warranty of 5-years/unlimited miles. Complimentary maintenance applies for 2 years/24,000 miles in the U.S.

Independently, consumer-reliability ratings place the Murano above average in its class, which suggests that Nissan has managed to maintain consistent build quality despite the significant changes under the skin.

The Nissan Murano’s base trim is $49,600, final as-tested at about $51,415, which places this version of Murano in a segment where it must justify its premium features. Compared with less-equipped rivals, it packs a lot: luxury-style comfort, excellent interior tech, and desirable extras in higher trims.

If you value a well-rounded package (comfort + connectivity + usability), Murano holds strong appeal. This is an athletic-looking exterior that has an element of refinement inside and out. However, if you demand sharp driving dynamics or three-row versatility, there are trade-offs to be acknowledged. Look, and you will find value and refinement with Murano.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.