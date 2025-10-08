Classic Wheels Spotlight: 1950 Studebaker

Over the years, Harold Larimore, 80, has had his share of classic cars. While most of those classics were in pristine show-car-only condition, he decided to get himself a cruiser that he could drive anywhere he wanted without worrying about it getting scratched or somebody leaning on it.

Harold says that after 16 years of enjoying his ‘show-pleaser’ 1961 Chevrolet Impala SS, with its 348-cubic-inch 350-horsepower engine, he sold it and went on the hunt for that cruiser. he knew what he wanted: A nice, clean car that was mechanically sound to just drive to shows and events.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1950 Studebaker Side (Rudy Host, Jr.)

Harold found his 1950 Studebaker Champion 2-door coupe while searching on Facebook. He says it was pretty much in his own backyard, in Westmont, Illinois. The owner was selling his car for medical reasons, and he couldn’t drive anymore. Harold went to look at it, and as they say, the rest is history!

According to Harold, the previous owner had rebuilt the steering and suspension and overhauled the engine to factory specs. The 169-cubic-inch L-head inline 6-cylinder flat head engine has a 7:1 compression ratio, with 85 horsepower. Not a powerhouse, but with a manual 3-speed transmission, overdrive, and a 4:56 to 1 differential, it gets you where you want to go.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1950 Studebaker Front (Rudy Host, Jr.)

The engine has plenty of pop to get Harold and his Champion to local car shows and cruise nights. He likes to go to Jalopy Fest and Rockabilly events. When he goes to car shows, he likes to go to the ones that are usually benefit events.

Some of the upgrades Harold has made to his Studebaker include new brake lines, four-wheel drum brakes, a new fuel tank and lines. The most recent upgrade added a windshield visor. The paint has been buffed and polished, bringing back the luster. Originally, the car was gray from the factory; today, it is a Ford Cardinal Red.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1950 Studebaker Engine (Rudy Host, Jr.)

Harold says he wants to keep the car as original as possible. The interior is the gray material that came with the car, even the AM radio, which is out of commission, is still in the dashboard. He has a Bluetooth speaker and he can stream any kind of music he wants through his phone. Even the electrical system is a 6-volt setup, all factory original. The wheels are steel rims, painted to match the body, with wide whitewall, bias-ply tires, and original hub caps.

While Harold says he only knows about the previous owner he bought the Studebaker from, he does know the classic came from California. Not all Champions came with a heater and defrost system, called a “Climatizer,’ according to the Studebaker Drivers Club forum, and Harold’s doesn’t have it on his coupe.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1950 Studebaker Interior (Rudy Host, Jr.)

Harold says that he likes the “unique” look of his car, and that it looks like you could drive it from either direction. Definitely, it will catch your eye on the street or in any lot. The Champion was a totally different style design, with the engineers saying that “weight is the enemy!” The Champion was the lightest car for its size. Because of the distinct design, looking like a spaceship, Harold has named it Rosie’s Rocket.