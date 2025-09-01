Wrangler Sahara 4-Door remains iconic, capable daily driver

The 2025 Jeep Wrangler 392, one of several trim levels that includes the Sahara, is the most powerful Wrangler. (Stellantis/© 2024 Stellantis)

It would be hard to discount the throngs of Jeep enthusiasts’ love for their Wrangler. Its boxy silhouette, upright stance, and utilitarian DNA remain untouched after decades, though the real news is the addition of more and more technology, safety, and refinement.

I recently tested the Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4-door for a week. Ensconced in an eye-popping Joose orange exterior ($895), my tester reminded me of why this SUV remains beloved, and why some buyers might look elsewhere.

Jeep knows that part of the Wrangler’s appeal lies in personalization, and the Sahara trim builds on that idea. My test model rode confidently on 18-inch painted-gray wheels ($495) wrapped in substantial 255/70R all-season tires, which add a bit of rugged presence without looking overdone.

The tester also included the Sahara Equipment Group ($2,995), a trailer tow package ($1,195), and a three-piece hardtop ($1,995). Together, these options pushed the SUV’s final price to $60,860, which may be well above the base MSRP of $49,370, but it is also arguably exactly the kind of custom look Jeep owners are looking for.

The Ride

Under the Wrangler Sahara’s hood sits a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four with direct injection and start/stop capability. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the engine delivers smooth, predictable power. The turbo helps offset the Wrangler’s weight, offering respectable acceleration, though some may miss the traditional grunt of the V6.

Scooting around town, the Wrangler feels reasonably responsive, with highway cruising composed enough to feel comfortable—though wind noise is ever-present. The upright windshield and boxy shape remain charmingly authentic but aerodynamically challenged. Fuel economy, while improved with the turbo, is at 20 City/22 Highway.

Cabin

My Wrangler tester did a very nice job of balancing ruggedness with refinement. The centerpiece is Jeep’s UConnect 12.3-inch touchscreen, which is both intuitive and quick to respond. I appreciate having dials for both audio and climate.

The Sahara includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, making connectivity straightforward. I feel this system is one of the best in the industry, thanks to its clear graphics and simple menus. The 8-speaker audio system quality is serviceable, but it lacks depth and richness, especially when road and wind noise creep in at higher speeds.

Seating comfort in today’s Wranglers is hugely improved over earlier iterations, with good bolstering and better support for long drives, though rear-seat passengers will find the upright angle a bit fatiguing. Cargo space is plentiful in the 4-door body style, a 60-40 split fold-down rear seat helps, though loading bulky items can be tricky thanks to the swing-out tailgate.

Safety

The 2025 Wrangler is better equipped with safety features than ever before. Forward-collision warning, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert were on my test model, and the Sahara trim’s equipment group included much of this tech.

I found these systems to work smoothly, though their integration feels slightly less polished than in some rivals. Lane-keeping assist, in particular, can be a bit overzealous on narrow roads. Still, it’s reassuring to see Jeep moving toward (and exceeding) modern standards while retaining the Wrangler’s traditional character.

Off-Road

The calling card for the Wrangler remains its off-road performance. Jeep’s Selec-Trac full-time four-wheel-drive system makes transitions between surfaces seamless, while high ground clearance, skid plates, and stout suspension geometry keep it confident in challenging terrain.

While the Sahara is not as extreme as the Rubicon, it remains highly capable for trails, snow, or muddy backroads. For most buyers, its blend of everyday usability and authentic off-road chops strikes the right balance. Here in the Midwest, this is a great choice for any weather we might encounter.

Overall

The 2025 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4-door stays true to its heritage while offering welcome doses of modern technology and comfort. The Joose orange paint on my tester made a bold statement, and the hardtop adds year-round versatility. The turbo-four engine is efficient enough and paired well with the automatic, and the UConnect system continues to be a highlight.

For those who value authenticity, open-air freedom, and unmatched off-road capability, the Wrangler Sahara remains a unique choice. Backed by a 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty, it offers peace of mind to go along with its adventurous spirit. Just be prepared to pay a premium for the privilege of driving one of the most iconic SUVs ever built.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.