Kia K4 GT-Line more than just pretty face

The KIA K4 stands on a platform at the 2024 New York International Auto Show, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie) (Peter K. Afriyie/AP)

As the 2025 Kia K4 replaces one of the best values in the compact sedan segment, the highly popular Forte, this bold and beautiful compact sedan delivers big and above the Forte line in every way.

Like many vehicles in the SUV segment, standing out in the compact sedan market in a good way is considered a win, but it is extremely hard to do. My 2025 Kia K4 GT-Line Turbo test model made a great first impression, appearing in the unique Morning Haze flat exterior paint, which was a cross between gray and light green. Its muted, almost pearlescent tone pairs with gloss-black exterior accents, LED reflector headlights, and 18-inch alloy wheels to give the K4 a modern, upscale vibe.

My overall take on the looks is that the Kia K4 design feels more refined than flashy, and this is the difference between it and the aforementioned Forte.

Under the hood, the GT-Line Turbo is powered by a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder turbo engine paired with a variable intelligent automatic transmission. While the engine’s tuning offers adequate everyday performance, it’s not a fire-breather.

I found acceleration to be smooth and predictable, but spirited drivers might wish for a bit more urgency. The transmission’s programming is generally intuitive, delivering seamless shifts in most conditions, though it can hesitate briefly under heavy throttle before kicking down to a lower gear.

On the road, my K4 GT-tester feels solid and composed. Steering is light yet precise, making city driving easy, and the suspension soaks up most road imperfections without feeling overly soft. That said, sharper bumps can transmit more noise into the cabin than expected for this class, a reminder that Kia’s emphasis here is more on sport-inspired style than pure luxury comfort. The good thing is the price reflects that goal.

Inside, the GT-Line Turbo’s cabin strikes a good balance between form and function. Materials feel high-quality for the price point, with a clean dashboard design that’s anchored by a wide infotainment display and straightforward controls. The driving position is comfortable, with power adjustments, and visibility is better than average. Rear-seat space is respectable, though taller passengers may find headroom tight under that sporty (but sloping) roofline.

The technology suite is one of the K4’s strengths. Kia has packed this trim with a wide array of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot collision avoidance, and forward collision warning with pedestrian detection. In real-world use, these systems work together most of the time, though the lane-keeping assist can feel a bit assertive on narrow roads, nudging the steering wheel more firmly than some drivers may be comfortable with.

I think cargo space is competitive for the segment, offering enough room for groceries, luggage, or weekend gear. The rear seats fold down to accommodate longer items, but the opening between the trunk and cabin is narrower than ideal, limiting the utility for bulkier cargo.

Fuel economy is another plus, with the K4 GT-Line Turbo delivering efficient performance during mixed driving. While final EPA ratings (26 city/36 highway/29 combined) will vary by configuration, the 2.0-liter engine’s balance of power and economy is a strong selling point for budget-conscious commuters.

In terms of value, the 2025 Kia K4 GT-Line Turbo starts at an MSRP of $28,090. My tester, equipped with options and destination charges, totaled $31,445. This puts it in line with other well-equipped compact sedans, though shoppers who prioritize more performance might be tempted by a similarly priced offering that will not have many of Kia’s standard safety features.

One area where Kia continues to shine is warranty coverage. The K4 includes an impressive 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty and 5 years/60,000 miles of roadside assistance—well above industry norms and a reassuring perk for long-term ownership.

Overall, the 2025 Kia K4 GT-Line Turbo is a well-rounded compact sedan that blends style, practicality, and technology in a package that’s easy to live with. It may not be the most thrilling option in its segment, but its sporty design, generous standard features, and standout warranty make it a smart choice for buyers who value long-term peace of mind over outright performance thrills.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.