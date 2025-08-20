Retro Ford Stroppe Bronco delivers modern trail tech

It’s not often a vehicle shows up in my driveway and manages to draw crowds who unabashedly proclaim it as one of the “coolest” things they have seen. But that’s what happened during my test week with the 2025 Ford Stroppe Bronco.

I’ve driven several of the two-door Broncos and, without much exception, I recognized their limited utility space while enjoying the attention they seem to garner wherever I take them. For enthusiasts who revere off-road heritage and crave trail-ready performance with a splash of nostalgia, this limited-edition model delivers a unique blend of brawn and legacy.

The Stroppe name harkens back to Baja racing legend Bill Stroppe, whose race-prepped Broncos made a name for themselves in the ’60s and ’70s. Ford’s 2025 iteration leans heavily into this legacy with vintage-inspired styling cues. The bold exterior paint scheme, retro wheels and brushed aluminum accents make this Bronco stand out anywhere.

My experience says the Stroppe Bronco is far more than just a visual throwback. It is built on the foundation of the Bronco Badlands trim, and it adds serious hardware for extreme terrain: long-travel suspension, upgraded Fox shocks, beadlock-capable wheels, and 35-inch mud-terrain tires. It looks and feels like it’s ready to tackle the Baja as soon as you are ready.

Retro looks

The Stroppe Bronco pays respect to Baja-racing immortals with a unique exterior paint scheme. Many of the people who stopped to ask me about this Bronco (and there were plenty) mistook the paint scheme as being red, white and blue. In truth, the Stroppe features Code Orange at the bottom up to the door handles, then Oxford White below a cool Atlas Blue hardtop.

Form meets function with the matte black hood that was designed to cut glare from the sun while desert racing. The tailgate is also matte black, and the grille features a distinct Frozen White hue. Trust me, when a Stroppe is nearby, so are dozens of eyes looking at it.

In addition to the distinguishing exterior paint, the biggest selling point of a Stroppe Bronco may be that it is now the only V6 two-door Bronco you can buy. In 2024, you could get four in a two-door configuration.

Performance

Power comes from the tried-and-true 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, delivering 330 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, the Stroppe Bronco has plenty of grunt for crawling over rocks or sprinting down dirt trails. It’s not the most exhilarating engine in Ford’s stable, but it delivers solid low-end torque and decent throttle response when needed.

The Bronco’s GOAT (Goes Over Any Terrain) modes are present and well-integrated. Switching between Sand, Rock Crawl, Mud/Ruts, and Baja is seamless, and the drivetrain adapts effectively to each surface. The electronic sway bar disconnect and locking differentials add genuine trail cred.

Fuel economy is 18 mpg combined. For a vehicle this focused on adventure, those trade-offs are expected – but they’re still worth noting for buyers who plan to use it as a daily driver.

No frills cabin

By design, my Stroppe tester’s cabin feels “bare bones,” but it does add a few notable touches, including marine-grade vinyl seats and rubberized flooring. Like many Jeep Wranglers, it is designed to be hosed down, not pampered. Given the legacy of its design, it feels very appropriate and functional.

The Stroppe’s cabin is very noisy at highway speeds, and even with the hardtop, wind and road noise are constant companions. Roll down the windows, and the heavy tread tires add to the noise. Consider it a trade-off for owning such a capable Bronco.

Tech-wise, I found the Stroppe to be a mixed bag. The 12-inch touchscreen with Ford’s SYNC 4 system is responsive and easy to use, and the 360-degree camera system is a huge tool while off-road. My only hesitation was that for nearly $78,000, one might expect a little more refinement, albeit masked in retro garb. My tester’s seats were marginally comfortable while doing almost all of my driving on pavement.

The 2025 Ford Stroppe Bronco is a bold, nostalgic and highly capable off-roader. It’s a tribute to a racing icon, and it does justice to its name with legitimate trail chops and head-turning looks. At $77,665, it’s not a practical choice for everyone. Still, for Bronco enthusiasts and off-road purists, the Stroppe edition is a rare piece of rolling history – a rugged statement vehicle that stands apart in both performance and personality.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.