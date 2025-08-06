BMW M235 Gran Coupe puts style, speed into sleek package

The BMW brand has always promised a high level of performance combined with a luxury experience. It is what the German auto manufacturer stakes its reputation on, and with few exceptions, it tends to deliver the exciting combo.

I recently tested the 2025 BMW M235 xDrive Gran Coupe, which offers a distinctly bold look, an aggressive stance, and an M badge that promises plenty of performance.

Powertrain

Under the hood, BMW’s familiar 2.0-liter TwinPower turbocharged inline four-cylinder does the heavy lifting, producing 302 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system, my tester felt planted to the pavement at all times.

Probably my favorite characteristic of the M235 Gran Coupe is its ability to quickly jump to attention (especially fun with the shifter paddles on the steering wheel), and the confidence to launch in all weather conditions.

I found throttle response to be sharp, and the dual-clutch transmission shifts briskly, whether you’re easing through traffic or hammering the gas on a curvy backroad. BMW claims a 0–60 mph time of 4.6 seconds, and I believe it. My M235 tester was eager and agile, providing a dynamic and fun ride.

However, not everything about the drivetrain is flawless. While the dual-clutch gearbox is quick when driven aggressively, I did experience a bit of clunkiness at low speeds, especially in stop-and-go traffic, where it sometimes hesitates or lurches when transitioning from a stop.

The M Badge

Equipped with the M Performance Package, the M235 xDrive gets a sport-tuned suspension, M Sport brakes, and 18-inch wheels. This translates into impressive cornering capability, with minimal body roll and a composed feel at any speed. My tester’s steering was precise, and grip from the standard all-season tires inspires confidence.

While I loved the tight tuning, the ride quality might be too firm for some. Rough pavement and potholes make their presence known, and while the suspension handles high-speed cruising well, urban roads can get jarring. This isn’t a car tuned for comfort; it’s designed to deliver performance first.

Cabin

Inside, the M235’s cabin delivers a mix of premium finishes, modern tech, and thoughtful design. The optional Premium Package ($1,600) adds features like heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, while the Technology Package ($1,500) brings a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and an upgraded infotainment interface with navigation.

I found the front seats to be well-bolstered and supportive, with excellent power adjustments. Cabin material quality is generally high, and BMW’s iDrive system continues to be one of the better infotainment setups on the market. I found it to be intuitive, quick to respond, and compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Rear-seat passengers, however, don’t have it quite as good. The sloping roofline and compact dimensions mean headroom and legroom are tight for adults, making the back seat better suited for occasional use or shorter trips.

I think cargo space is a strong point for this BMW. The hatch-style trunk offers 15.2 cubic feet of storage, and the rear seats fold down for extra flexibility.

Safety

The $1,700 Driver Assistance Package brings a host of useful tech, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, and a surround-view camera system. These features worked seamlessly throughout my test period, and the adaptive cruise in particular is smooth.

The catch on many of these great features is that they are mostly optional. At nearly $60,000, it’s surprising to see so many key safety technologies still packaged as add-ons.

With a base MSRP of $49,500, my tester, fitted with the M Performance Package ($2,550), Premium Package, Technology Package, and Driver Assistance Package, landed at $59,175 after destination charges. That’s a significant price for a compact four-door, but this BMW is aimed at buyers seeking both luxury appointments and dynamic driving in a smaller footprint.

The 2025 BMW M235 xDrive Gran Coupe is an engaging and stylish choice for drivers who prioritize performance and prestige in a compact luxury sedan. It’s quick, agile and loaded with cutting-edge technology – if you’re willing to pay for it.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.