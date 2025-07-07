2025 Explorer is athletic family hauler with 4WD confidence

The 2025 Ford Explorer ST isn’t trying to blend in. With its athletic stance, bold grille and 21-inch aluminum wheels, it practically dares you to look away. Ford continues its tradition of blending performance, technology and family-friendly utility in this midsize SUV, and in many ways, it succeeds.

The Explorer sells in huge numbers because it offers a very wide audience the perfect combination of style and utility that can be had at a price point that won’t break the bank.

Performance

Under the hood, the Explorer ST packs a punch with a 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 turbocharged engine paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. I found the engine’s robust 400 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque to be more than adequate for highway merges and passing maneuvers.

Over the course of a week-long test period, I found my Explorer tester’s acceleration to be notably strong for a vehicle of this size, and the ST-tuned suspension keeps things composed during spirited driving. With standard four-wheel drive, the Explorer ST has no trouble with wet or uneven surfaces, though it’s more pavement-focused than off-road ready.

While I would characterize the ride quality to be middle ground, firm enough to keep body roll in check but not so stiff that it becomes punishing on longer drives, it was a pleasure to drive, even on a couple of longer highway trips. That said, the 21-inch wheels, while visually striking, can transfer a bit more road harshness than smaller wheels might. For me, I’ll take the looks over the ride!

Interior & Tech

Inside, the 2025 Explorer ST offers a well-equipped, premium-feel cabin. A big 13.2-inch touchscreen takes center stage on the dash, running Ford’s updated SYNC 4 infotainment system. I thought the interface was fast and clear, with intuitive menus and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Physical volume and tuning knobs are a welcome touch in a world increasingly dominated by touch-only controls.

Front and second-row passengers get plenty of space, and the second-row heated captain’s chairs are a luxurious addition. The twin-panel moonroof adds a sense of openness, letting in plenty of natural light, although it can also let in a bit more cabin heat during sunny days.

One of the interior highlights is the 14-speaker B&O sound system, which offers rich, immersive audio. Whether it’s your favorite podcast or a high-energy playlist, the system fills the cabin with clean, balanced sound that remains distortion-free even at higher volumes. Audiophiles will appreciate the clarity and depth, especially with the quiet cabin at cruising speeds.

Cargo space remains competitive for the segment, and the power-folding third row adds welcome flexibility, even if it’s best suited for kids or short trips.

Safety

Ford’s Co-Pilot360 suite is standard and includes a host of driver-assistance technologies: automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability. The system generally performs well, offering confidence without feeling overly intrusive.

Lane centering, however, can be hit or miss. On winding or poorly marked roads, it may bounce slightly between lines, and drivers will still need to remain actively engaged. The adaptive cruise works smoothly on highways and in traffic, adding to the Explorer’s credentials as a capable road trip companion.

Value & Verdict

With an MSRP of $56,240 and a tested price of $61,840, the 2025 Explorer ST isn’t exactly cheap. It’s priced squarely in premium territory, competing not only with mainstream rivals but also encroaching on luxury-brand SUVs. While the performance, tech features, and upscale appointments largely support the price, budget-conscious buyers may find it hard to overlook the list of competitors’ lower starting prices.

Another consideration: fuel economy. With all that power underfoot, don’t expect Prius-level efficiency. The Explorer ST earns an estimated 18 mpg city and 24 mpg highway, which is pretty respectable.

The 2025 Ford Explorer ST 4WD is a strong contender for families who crave performance without giving up space, comfort, or technology. It delivers in key areas like power, tech, and looks, while still offering everyday practicality. If you’re looking for an SUV that’s fast, loaded with features, and capable of hauling the kids and their gear with flair, the Explorer ST deserves a test drive.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.