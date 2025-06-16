Extreme muscle meets refinement

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43 Coupe is a striking blend of athleticism, luxury and practicality. This high-performance compact SUV has a base price of $72,900, and my test model landed at $79,985 after several optional upgrades, which is not bad given the high levels of luxury and performance.

On the outside, the exterior design remains polarizing. As a coupe-style SUV, the GLC 43 leans heavily into style over utility. The sloping roofline cuts into rear headroom and cargo space, limiting its practicality. That said, I love the blend of aggressiveness and refinement, especially in my test vehicle’s AMG Carbon Fiber trim ($975) and eye-catching 21-inch AMG Y-spoke wheels ($1,600). If your goal is to turn heads, it will deliver.

Much of the fun in the 2025 AMG GLC 43 Coupe starts under the hood. While the idea of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder powering an AMG-badged SUV might raise some eyebrows, this is no ordinary engine. The 2.0-liter inline-4 turbocharged engine produces a hearty 416 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, bringing serious power to match its upscale price tag.

Thanks to a mild-hybrid system and an electric exhaust-gas turbocharger (tech borrowed from Formula 1), throttle response is immediate and surprisingly robust. The GLC 43 launches from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.7 seconds, and I found it to feel even quicker thanks to the sharp 9-speed automatic transmission and standard 4MATIC all-wheel drive.

Enthusiasts accustomed to the brawny V6 of the previous GLC 43 might find this new engine lacks some of the aural drama they expect from an AMG. For the typical consumer, the acceleration is plenty strong, it handles corners confidently thanks to adaptive dampers and rear-biased AWD, and it provides more than enough fun.

Inside, the cabin is pure modern Mercedes, with both the pros and cons that come with it. The materials are upscale, the fit and finish are solid, and the design feels futuristic. Our model included the excellent Burmester 3D Surround Sound System ($910), which fills the cabin with crisp, immersive audio. The performance seats offer firm support and ample bolstering, although some drivers might find them a bit stiff for longer hauls.

I enjoyed my time in the cabin, especially interacting with the tech – and the GLC 43 is loaded. The MBUX infotainment system is responsive, vivid and packed with features. It includes an augmented reality navigation display, which overlays directional prompts onto a real-time video feed from the front camera. It’s cool and functional, but there’s a steep learning curve for new users. Even seasoned tech users might find themselves distracted by the multitude of menus and submenus.

The Driver Assistance Package ($1,950) adds adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and other semi-autonomous aids. They work well most of the time, but can be overly assertive, particularly the lane-centering system, which sometimes resists intentional lane changes.

At an EPA-estimated 18 mpg city and 25 mpg highway, the GLC 43 is not atrocious given the performance it delivers.

On the road, the GLC 43 Coupe is composed and fun to drive. The AMG-tuned suspension strikes a respectable balance between sporty handling and everyday comfort. In Sport+ mode, it tightens up noticeably, making back roads and highway on-ramps genuinely entertaining.

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe is an impressive machine – fast, refined and tech-heavy – but buyers will need to weigh its thrilling performance and luxury appeal against the premium Mercedes price.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.