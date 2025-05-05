XC60 B5 Ultra continues Volvo’s signature appeal 

Volvo has long been known for its clean Scandinavian design, safety-first engineering and comfortable interiors. The 2025 XC60 B5 Ultra with all-wheel drive largely upholds that legacy while also leaning into modern luxury and tech.

In a competitive field of midsize luxury SUVs, I have found it takes a lot more than premium materials and stylish headlights to win over discerning drivers, especially at the price point of this Volvo. It has a lot to offer in its looks, ride and build, so the price is just a matter of opinion.

The 22-inch matte black alloy rims certainly make a statement. They give the XC60 a more aggressive stance, though they may not be everyone’s cup of tea. Beyond looks, larger wheels often compromise ride comfort, but the air suspension helps smooth things out here. Still, smaller wheels might offer a better balance of form and function.

The overall exterior design is handsome but familiar. The XC60 has been around in its current generation since 2017, and while it has aged gracefully, it’s beginning to feel a little too familiar next to bolder entries from Genesis or Audi.

Performance

The XC60 B5 Ultra is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers 247 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. This is a mild hybrid system with regenerative braking, with an integrated starter generator with 13 hp. It’s paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive.

Be forewarned, this isn’t the kind of powertrain that sets hearts racing, but it definitely gets the job done. Acceleration is smooth and competent – just don’t expect to be pinned back in your seat. I found my XC60 tester to be more like a confident cruiser than a performance SUV. The ride is especially composed, thanks in part to the optional Active Chassis with air suspension. It glides over rough roads and absorbs imperfections with grace, although some may find the suspension tuning a bit too soft in corners, even in sport mode.

Fuel economy is decent but not groundbreaking. Volvo estimates around 23 mpg combined, though real-world results can vary depending on driving habits and cargo load. For a non-hybrid four-cylinder in a vehicle of this size and weight, it’s acceptable but won’t sway the purchase one way or the other.

Comfort and tech

While I like the exterior look of the XC60, where it truly excels for me is inside the cabin. Volvo’s interiors consistently impress, and this Ultra trim is no exception. Leather, open-pore wood, and brushed metal accents blend together in a minimalist, upscale presentation. The seats are some of the most comfortable in the segment, supportive without being stiff, and adjustable in all the right ways.

The centerpiece of the dash is a 9-inch vertical touchscreen running Google-based infotainment. It’s crisp and responsive, with built-in Google Maps, Assistant and access to the Play Store. Still, there’s a learning curve. Some functions – like climate controls – are buried in menus, which can be distracting on the road.

The Bowers & Wilkins sound system is an absolute treat! At $3,200, it’s a steep upgrade, but for audiophiles, it may be worth the splurge. The clarity and depth are top-tier.

Rear-seat space is good, though not class-leading. Tall passengers will find sufficient legroom, and cargo space is average for the segment – fine for road trips or grocery runs, but not outstanding.

At a base price of $57,000, my tester added a trailer hitch ($1,735), 22-inch matte black alloy rims ($1,475), air suspension ($1,800), a high-end Bowers & Wilkins sound system ($3,200), and destination charges to get the final tally to $68,245. That’s on the edge of being too big a number for a five-passenger crossover, even one dressed in Volvo’s polished aesthetic.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.