Final Farewell: 2025 MINI Clubman

After years of carving out a niche in the automotive world, the MINI Clubman bids farewell in 2025 with its final model year. I had the opportunity to drive this outgoing icon and, as expected, it was a memorable one.

When it came out, the Clubman was a unique alternative to both compact hatchbacks and small crossovers. Its primary endearing quality was always marching to the beat of its own drum. With its signature split rear doors, extended wheelbase and quirky design, this MINI is anything but conventional.

Design

At first glance, the 2025 MINI Clubman is unmistakably a MINI. It retains the charming, retro-inspired design language that has made the brand an icon, but with a more refined and elongated profile. The split rear doors remain a love-it-or-hate-it feature, offering a distinctive aesthetic, but I always felt it compromised practicality (as some of the coolest-looking things often do).

Slipping into the cabin of the Clubman, I found a blend of premium materials and playful design cues that reminded me why this brand is so beloved by so many. My tester featured the Iconic Trim ($2,400), which adds high-end touches like upgraded leather upholstery and a panoramic sunroof, as well as the Comfort Package ($900) that also enhances the experience with heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and power-adjustable seats.

Overall, I found the fit and finish inside the Clubman to be solid, though some controls still have that “quirky for quirky’s sake” feel – a MINI signature.

Performance

Under the hood, the Clubman remains true to MINI’s zippy driving dynamics. The turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivers peppy acceleration, making city driving fun and highway merging effortless. I never doubted while driving the Clubman that I could jump into fast-paced traffic without a thought.

The steering is quick and responsive, maintaining that go-kart-like feel that MINI enthusiasts love. However, the Clubman’s slightly longer wheelbase and extra weight compared to the hardtop models mean it doesn’t feel quite as nimble as its smaller siblings.

I found the ride quality to be firm but not harsh. It’s a good balance. The standard all-wheel drive provides confidence in various driving conditions, making it a viable option for those dealing with unpredictable weather. While it’s not the most fuel-efficient vehicle in its class, the Clubman delivers respectable mileage for a turbocharged compact wagon at 23 city/30 highway/26 combined.

Tech & features

This final iteration of the Clubman is well-equipped with tech features. A large central touchscreen serves as the command center, offering Apple CarPlay, navigation, and a premium sound system. However, Android Auto is still missing – a notable omission in this price range.

The driver-assistance suite includes standard adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking. While not as comprehensive as some competitors’ systems, I still think these features enhance daily driving without feeling overly intrusive.

Pricing

MINIs have never been about budget-friendly pricing, and the 2025 Clubman is no exception. The base price starts at $46,900, but with the Iconic Trim and Comfort Package, plus destination charges, the final sticker price reached $51,995. That’s a hefty sum for a compact vehicle, especially considering strong competition from luxury brands offering larger, more powerful models at a similar price point.

For buyers who appreciate the Clubman’s distinct personality, premium touches and engaging drive, the price may be justifiable. If you want to stand out in a crowd, you usually have to pay a little more. MINI delivers on this promise.

While it is a bittersweet farewell to a model that has always dared to be different, I appreciated having a chance to get one more cruise in this iconic wagon. It remains a fun-to-drive, stylish and well-equipped vehicle, whose quirkiness will always be its calling card.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.