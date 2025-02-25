Classic Wheels Spotlight: 1970 Karmann Ghia

Frank Bilek, 65, got his first Karmann Ghia when he was 15 years old. It was a 1962 ‘Fixed Head’ coupe that he bought from his cousin “really cheap.” Today, the Karmann Ghia is sought after primarily due to its timeless, elegant design, which combines Ghia’s Italian styling with the reliability of a Volkswagen chassis, making it a stylish and accessible classic car with a strong appeal to collectors.

According to Frank, the ’62 Karmann Ghia made it through high school and he has great memories of cruising around with his friends in that car. As time went by and Frank grew taller, it got harder for him to get in and out of that tiny coupe. He eventually sold the car and bought something a bit more accommodating.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1970 Karmann Ghia Hood Open

Built from 1955 through 1975, the Karmann Ghia was produced in Osnabruck, Germany, by Wilhelm Karmann GmbH, a contract manufacturer. He used the early-1950’s design of Italian coach-builder Carrozzeria Ghia.

The last few years of production, labeled as the TC145 series, were handled at the Karmann Ghia factory in Brazil. The early Type 14 model series featured a 6-volt system until 1966, when a 12-volt system was offered as an option. in 1967, the 12-volt system was made a standard feature.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1970 Karmann Ghia Side

Famously built on the Volkswagen Beetle chassis and utilizing the same drive train, the Karmann-Ghia featured a flat 4-cylinder engine and 4-speed transaxle. Automatic transmissions were an optional feature.

Frank said when he decided to acquire another Karmann Ghia, four things were a must: it had to be a convertible; it had to have a 12-volt electrical system; it had to feature the old-style bumpers; and it had to be orange. So, the hunt was on! Knowing exactly what he wanted in his Karmann-Ghia, Frank looked online, in car magazines, and inquired via word of mouth. Finally, in 2023, he came upon one that was going to be available at an upcoming Mecum auction.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1970 Karmann Ghia Engine

The car up for auction was a 1970 convertible with a fresh pumpkin orange paint job and a Porsche 914 engine installed. While the factory VW engine had 57 horsepower, the Porsche powerplant delivered a more sought-after 100 horsepower. It was just what Frank wanted, so he and his brothers, along with a friend, flew to Florida specifically for the auction. He won the bid and had the car shipped back to Chicago.

Once Frank got his prized 1970 Karmann-Ghia home, he made a couple of upgrades to the car, including swapping out the sound system and adding a subwoofer in the back. The car now has new carpets and new factory seat covers. The steel wheels have been removed and chrome rims with hubcaps, along with wide white wall tires took their place.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1970 Karmann Ghia Interior

The convertible is a great feature since the Karmann-Ghia didn’t come with air conditioning. Frank likes to have fun with his Orange Karmann Ghia, and a couple of years ago at a car show, he put a bunch of pumpkins around his car and created a “pumpkin patch.”

In addition to the Karmann-Ghia convertible, Frank also has a matching pair of 1968 Mercury Montego convertibles that he has had for the last 15 years. Frank said he enjoys taking his orange Karmann-Ghia convertible to all the area car shows and cruise nights with his friends—kind of like being back in high school again.