Equinox RS appeals to value-minded buyers who demand safety, capability

The 2025 Chevrolet Equinox RS is an intriguing combination of sporty aesthetic, all-wheel-drive capability, and solid value with a base price of $35,000. Buyers frustrated with higher price tags on less-equipped SUVs will be impressed by this practical, stylish and capable compact SUV.

My Chevy Equinox RS tester arrived in an appropriate Lakeshore Blue Metallic paint hue with black trim and 19-inch Carbon Flash Metallic aluminum wheels. The RS trim is designed to be the sportier version of the Equinox lineup, and it certainly looks the part.

I especially like the blacked-out grille treatment and red RS badging, which give it a more aggressive stance compared to the standard model. The sleek LED headlights and sculpted body lines add a modern touch, while the available colors provide a nice range of choices to suit different tastes.

Performance

Under the hood, the Equinox RS is powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivering 175 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque. It’s mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission, which does an adequate job, but at times, it felt a little dated compared to competitors with more advanced transmissions.

The all-wheel-drive system provides added confidence for Midwest weather, making it a good choice for drivers who want added peace of mind. However, acceleration was not particularly thrilling, and it felt a bit underpowered when merging onto highways and passing other vehicles.

The Equinox RS AWD gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway, which is average for the class. While it’s not the most fuel-efficient option, it’s reasonable given the all-wheel-drive system.

On the road, the Equinox RS delivers a comfortable ride with a well-tuned suspension that absorbs bumps and road imperfections nicely. The steering is light but accurate, making it easy to maneuver in tight parking lots or city streets. While it’s not the most engaging SUV to drive, it does what it’s supposed to – provide a smooth and predictable ride.

Cabin

Inside, the Equinox RS features a well-designed cabin with a mix of soft-touch materials and durable plastics. The black and red stitching on the seats and RS branding give it a slightly sportier feel, though it’s a notch lower than the premium interiors found in some rivals.

I found the front seats to be very comfortable and supportive, and the rear seats provided enough space for adults on shorter trips, though legroom may feel a bit tight for taller passengers.

Cargo space is competitive for the segment, with 29.9 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 63.9 cubic feet with them folded down. That’s plenty of room for groceries, luggage or outdoor gear.

Tech

The added Safety and Technology Package includes a larger 10.2-inch touchscreen, a crazy-good premium Bose sound system, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control and additional driver-assistance features.

The infotainment system is user-friendly, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. The standard tech is decent, but the upgraded package significantly enhances the experience and is worth considering.

With a base price of $35,000, the RS offers a sporty aesthetic and a good balance of features. My tester included the Safety and Technology Package ($1,086) and Convenience Package ($950), bringing the final cost to $38,420. Overall, it’s a solid choice for those who prioritize style and practicality over outright performance.

