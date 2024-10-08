Classic Wheels Spotlight: 1949 Willys Overland Jeepster

Not all that long ago, Naresh Nair was told by his doctor that due to his back injury, he couldn’t ride his motorcycle anymore. While he didn’t like the idea of not being able to feel the wind in his face, he and his wife talked about it and settled on a solution – a classic convertible.

He started his journey online and found an interesting car. When he bid on it and didn’t win the auction, he focused on finding something unique and continued the search. Since he had been a member of a motorcycle club, he wanted something unique to take to shows and to talk with other enthusiasts.

He found his classic, a 1949 Willys Overland Jeepster, a cool ride that had some interesting history. Turns out, the Jeepster was part of the fleet of 50 Shriners parade cars from the Zenobia Chapter in Toledo, Ohio.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1949 Willys Overland Jeepster Rear

Naresh is the third owner of the ‘49 Jeepster. The prior owner, who had owned it for more than 20 years, had the paperwork from the Shriners. Some things have been upgraded on the Jeepster over the years, including being repainted to a red hue. Naresh said it is roughly 70-75% original.

Some features are specific to Shriner’s vehicles. The organization’s vehicles have to feature air horns, a rear tire cover (made by a member just for their cars), and a CB radio to talk with the other drivers in the parade. Naresh says the CB was removed years ago.

Originally a 134-cubic-inch 4-cylinder engine with a Borg & Warner T-96, 3-speed manual transmission, Naresh has replaced it with a 1974 Ford 2.3-liter 4-cylinder engine mated to an automatic transmission.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1949 Willys Overland Jeepster Interior

According to Naresh, the suspension is exactly the way it came on Day One. He has added a few pieces to the engine compartment to enhance its show-worthiness. The electrical system has been upgraded to a 12-volt system. He plans on redoing the interior soon and restoring the hubcaps over the winter.

When Naresh first saw the car, it made him think of the Red Baron, so that’s what he named it. There is also a Snoopy stuffed animal that rides shotgun wherever he goes. Naresh likes to take his ride to at least one car show a week and a cruise night. If the show is a benefit event, he finds the time for that, too. While at the shows, Naresh enjoys meeting new people and showing off his car. Some of the kids know that it’s a Jeep because of the undeniable grille. People want to talk about the car and are fascinated when they hear of its history.

Over the summer, he had the privilege to participate in the ‘Good Old Days’ parade in his town and the honor of having one of the founders, a 95-year-old woman, as a passenger. She told him that in the first parade, in 1966, there were only three hay wagons.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1949 Willys Overland Jeepster Engine

Some days, Naresh just likes to go out for a ride with friends and maybe stop for ice cream. There is plenty of room in the large back seat. He likes the chrome side steps to climb up to get in the back. With the wind in his face, distinction, and a fascinating story, he got all that he was looking for in this unique classic. Except, maybe the Shriner clown shoes!

