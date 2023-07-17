Nissan Kicks: Two out of 3 ain’t bad

If you’re at all familiar with pop-rock standards of the 1970s, you may have heard the classic Meat Loaf song “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” where the narrator laments his inability to provide all three elements of love – instead settling on a sales job that two out of the three he can provide . . . “Ain’t Bad.”

I suppose if you’re willing to accept settling, not to mention what many consider bad English with the use of “ain’t,” then happiness may be right around the corner, provided you are comfortable with compromise. Therein lies the trade-off for the Nissan Kicks SR.

If fuel efficiency and value mean something to you, and performance is lower on the pecking order, then the Nissan Kicks may be something for you to look into. This subcompact crossover SUV has a starting price of $20,290, which should get a lot of attention. I tested the top-of-the-line SR model, but there is a base S, or SV, available at a less expensive price tag.

Exterior

On the outside, the Kicks SR offers a cool, edgy aesthetic. Upfront is a huge grille with deep, wrap-around LED headlights pushing out and around the front fenders. My tester had an optional ($650) two-tone paint with a black roof and rear spoiler. Add in the 17-inch black alloy rims ($495) and black roof rails and you have something akin to distinction in a very crowded segment.

There’s really only so much exterior metal shaping you can do in the relatively small footprint of a subcompact crossover – but Nissan takes its best shot at pushing the bar with some nice character lines that run the length of the beltline and down on the rocker panels. The two-tone scheme is what really separated my SR tester from the masses. It’s unusual and the application is minimal but effective.

Performance

The Nissan Kicks features a 1.6-liter 4-cylinder engine generating 122 horsepower and 114-pound feet of torque. The potentially annoying part for some may be the Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) that doesn’t really try to make the most of the 4-cylinder’s performance as much as it tries to sip fuel and make it artificially feel like there’s a heart under the hood.

While all Kicks models are only available in front-wheel drive, the redeeming aspect of the fuel-efficient powerplant and bland CVT is that the light curb weight of the Kicks helps elevate the feeling there is no reason to worry about acceleration in traffic or onto the highway, which, for the most part, there was not.

Cabin

One of the things Nissan does very well across the board with all of their vehicles is the perceived level of value offered by interior cabin materials, safety equipment, and standard technology. This is where the Kicks really will win you over.

The front row is roomy for a subcompact, with the second row a bit tighter but easily accommodating two adults. Up front the driver has great visibility and firm but comfy seating has plenty of adjustments for longer trips.

I really liked the stitching highlights in the two-tone seats and the dashboard. It’s a small touch that makes the cabin feel of higher quality. The gauges are minimal but easy to read. You can monitor the audio station, tachometer, fuel economy, a digital speedometer, and configure many more settings.

With a vehicle priced in this category, you have to give up something and, for the interior, there’s very little in the way of a center console. I will say the console has the basics, two deep cupholders, a push-button starter, USB ports, an electronic emergency brake, and a shifter. Who needs anything more?

At the center of everything is an 8-inch touchscreen that controls the Bose sound system, vehicle info, settings, and backup camera with a 360-degree view. Adding a bit of coolness are the Bose speakers that are built into the front driver’s headrest. This is a very intuitive system to operate. Climate controls are located just below it.

My Kicks SR tester featured a nice list of standard features from heated seats, remote start, blind spot warning, and lane departure warning to rear cross-traffic alert, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and Bluetooth.

The Kicks’ standard automatic emergency braking feature is a stunner when you consider the $20k price tag. This is a feature often not found on vehicles costing $10-$15k more. Another deal was the $575 Interior Electronics Package featuring ambient lighting, door pocket lights, a frameless auto-dimming mirror, and a universal remote door opener.

Overall, the base $22,850 is a wonderful starting price, my top-end SR got up to $27,915 with all the extra packages, but that speaks even more to the impressive value. Performance is not a priority for most consumers and, when you toss in the Kicks SR’s edgy aesthetic and overall cool demeanor, adding to the fuel efficiency and great value, I would be remiss not to point out that three out of four ain’t bad.

John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.