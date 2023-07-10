Mustang Mach-E Premium gets more affordable

If you have been someone keeping an eye on the availability of the Ford Mach-E, you will be happy to know that due to more efficient and fully operational production lines for the highly sought-after EV, orders are once again being taken and the price has gone down.

The initial offering of the Mach-E met with such robust popularity that Ford initially had to stop taking orders. In a burgeoning EV segment, that’s a good problem to have. And, as it should play out, as production ramps up and gets better, prices go down. Score a point for the consumer. Adding to the economic appeal, the Mach-E qualifies for a partial $3,750 federal EV tax credit.

New for 2023

In the spotlight for the 2023 Ford Mach-E are several improvements over the previous model. First is an enhanced driving range for the standard range models. Cars featuring the new lithium iron phosphate batteries will see an improved base range of an EPA-estimated 250 miles for RWD, while the eAWD standard range cars get 226 miles on a charge. The dual-motor Mach-E versions get 45 more horsepower. In addition, the introduction of BlueCruise 1.2 hands-free driving capability is a huge deal as this technology seeps into this segment.

New Age Crossover

The 2023 Mustang Mach-E is a wonderful combination of efficiency for people just putting their toes in the EV water while enabling them to have true crossover flexibility. While the Mustang name conjures up all kinds of memories, the Mach-E is up to the fun and performance task, though it looks nothing like any past Mustang model.

The EV segment has its own appeal, and the Mustang Mach-E is up at the top of the offerings with its handsome looks, impressive interior, and tech offerings, as well as the improved range at more than 300 miles. Also impressive is the GT Performance model that gets you to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds.

My Premium tester (top end is the GT) had a gorgeous gray metallic finish with standard 19-inch aluminum rims that added a great level of refinement to the exterior impact. Ford offers a new Nite Pony package that adds black exterior touches on the bumpers and door cladding and gloss-black 19-inch wheels.

Range is always on EV owners’ minds and Ford switched out the previously offered lithium-ion batteries for lithium iron phosphate. The 70.0-kWh capacity remains the same, but all-wheel-drive estimates go up to 226 and standard RWD to 250 miles. The new tech also raises the standard all-wheel-drive Mach-E output to 311 horsepower.

Pricing

Mustang Mach-E comes in 5 variants: Select ($44,795); Premium ($48,795); Cali Route 1 ($58,795); GT ($61,795; and GT Performance ($66,795). If you decide to add all-wheel drive, you will take a slight 20-mile hit on range, but it’s a small price to stay extra planted to the pavement.

Performance

My Mach-E tester provided extraordinary acceleration and I found myself pushing it to the legal limits at pretty much every light. It’s really that powerful and agile. Jam on the accelerator and feel the G forces push you back in your seat (followed by a big smile and maybe a little giggle every time).

There are three drive modes – Whisper, Engage, and Unbridled – adjusting accelerator sensitivity, steering weight, and other factors. All of them are significantly different, though Unbridled is where the fun resides at its best.

Ford’s suspension leans to the familiar Mustang side – firm. This helps avoid a lot of body roll without getting agitated on lousy road surfaces. My tester never felt like a crossover unless I was referring to the cabin space.

Cabin

The Mustang Mach-E cabin is comfortable and accommodating. Roomy up front and in the rear, seating is power-operated and provides plenty of support. The tester I had was fit with an enormous panoramic moonroof that made it feel even larger inside.

In terms of storage, there’s plenty of space with a 29.7 cu-ft trunk, which expands to 59.7 cu-ft with the rear split seats folded. Under the hood is 4.7 cu-ft of space, both waterproof and featuring a drainage plug in case of messes.

Once in the driver’s seat, all settings are accessed through Ford’s massive 15.5-inch infotainment screen that floats within easy reach. Ford has trimmed physical controls to a minimum, though there’s a volume knob integrated into the touchscreen, which can adjust temperature and other settings, depending on mode. Steering wheel controls also add to the intuitive and convenient use.

One criticism of the 15.5-inch screen, whose sheer size enables such easy access, is that compared to other EVs it feels a bit like an afterthought. So many have integrated this type of touchscreen access into the dash, rather than seemingly snapping an iPad onto the center dash.

Tech is not understated in the Mach-E. Look for easy use of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, several cameras, as well as Amazon Alexa. Every level of the Mach-E base model gets a wireless phone charger and multiple USB ports that fit every known port.

There are so many selling points on the Mustang Mach-E worthy of note that it’s hard to point out which might appeal most to you. If you are new to the EV segment, this is a wonderful way to step in and feel like you can have a low-carbon footprint as well as having a lot of fun.

My Premium landed at $67,575 with the $8,600 extended-range battery pack added. Since range anxiety is the No. 1 reason people are leery of EVs, I suggest you add this to whatever trim you decide on.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.