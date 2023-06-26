BMW introduces us to one of its big boys

Large luxury sedans still rule the roost when it comes to consumer choices that are not considered SUVs or crossovers. Offering an impressive combo of high-powered performance, luxurious accommodations, and high-tech prowess, these sedans – such as the 2023 BMW 760i – bring an aura of elite driving to anyone who can afford the entry fee.

Of course, the elephant in the room is EV power versus gas-powered performance and, while every automaker is very focused on their own plan to transition into EV-powered vehicles, there’s still a huge market for the gasoline performance characteristics.

I recently tested the 2023 760i xDrive. There is an electric version of this vehicle as well as the version I drove offering traditional V8 power. Another distinction for the 7 Series is the exterior design, which is unconventional in terms of previous BMWs.

Exterior style

Bimmer traditionalists often scoff at even the slightest deviation from the design standards for the brand. In the case of the 7 Series, they surely have a lot to say. While I thought my tester was a gorgeous example of making a huge sedan look sporty and sleek, it does defy conventions that often align BMW sedans.

Up front, the slim-line angled headlights, blocky front fascia and grille are more flat than aerodynamic. Recognizably un-BMW-like angles are a bit shocking at first, but they are part of a much bigger continuity that exists from bumper to bumper on the 7 Series. The rear bumper is very distinctly protruding out beyond the rear deck, which I grew to appreciate over my week-long test period.

The profile is sleek and nothing short of bold from head to toe. Sure, it’s big – but it sure looks like it would just cut through anything in front of it.

Gas performance

The V8-powered 760i xDrive features the always-impressive 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 that elevates BMW vehicles to a lead in performance. This powerplant delivers 536 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels, making the overall performance a “must-feel” experience.

BMW does offer a lower-powered sedan (and lower priced) 740i, which gets a turbo inline-6 that pounds out 375 hp and 398 lb-ft. Right now you cannot get xDrive (all-wheel) on the 740i, only rear-wheel-drive.

This is a class of cars that emphasizes comfort over quick-twitch responses. My 760i was quite capable of exciting drive responses, especially when you kick it into Sport mode. With a weight distribution for the V8-powered 760i xDrive at 55/45, which is as close to perfect for such a long sedan as you may find, there is nary a road that poses any challenge to a comfortable pursuit of the pavement.

Luxury cabin

As the flagship for one of the most luxurious brands, the 7 Series holds nothing back when there is luxury, comfort, high-tech elevation, and only the very best materials offered inside the cabin.

Leather seating in my tester was heated and cooled. Headroom and legroom is abundant with power adjustments for driver and passenger creating a perfect position for any body type.

The audio system is worth mentioning, if only to point out the seamless integration of audio and lighting systems. There were 40 speakers (that’s not a typo) in the 760i’s cabin. This is an exceptional 1,965-watt Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System that pushes out sound from behind metal grilles, that will illuminate in darkness. A backlit strip of crystal stretches from the passenger door to the driver’s side. This panel will illuminate and change colors depending on what drive mode you opt for.

It’s hard not to love the curved two-panel display on the dash that delivers amazingly clear graphics from the smallest metrics to the navigation maps.

There are all kinds of new-wave magic to enjoy in the second row. My tester featured the $3,000 Luxury Rear Seating Package, which offers ventilation, massage and many other luxurious comforts to passengers in back.

The right-rear seat offers a recliner function called the Executive Lounge. This seat can recline up to 42.5 degrees with a leg rest that extends out like a recliner.

The movie screen in the back row was without doubt one of those ‘haven’t seen that before’ moments I rarely get while driving hundreds of cars a year. The $4,750 Theater Screen package is centered on a 31-inch Amazon Fire-enabled 8K television display, which snaps down from the ceiling, enabling you to stream content over the car’s built-in 5G connection. Remember all those B&W speakers? Well, here’s where they really add an experience for passengers. Sure, you can wear headphones, but letting the audio fill the cabin just seems to be the right thing to do! Each rear seat offers its own touchscreen built into the door panel, another crazy-fun feature.

The new 7 Series offers hands-free-driving aids that only work on the highway. This system utilizes high-definition mapping to stay on course and it depends on the driver to pay constant attention.

I’m not going to pretend this all-new BMW 7 Series, or my 760i xDrive version loaded to the gills, is for everyone. With a starting price of $114,595, if this sedan is for you – you know it. If it might be for you, consider opting out of the very pricey audio system, movie theatre and other self-driving tech add-ons to get it to where you can feel better.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.