Rogue finds permanent home with value-minded consumers

With so much attention on high-interest rates, and the more challenging monthly payments it creates, there is a steady drumbeat toward value and efficiency. This combo is right in the sweet spot for Nissan, whose Rogue crossover is a great example of less becoming more.

The 2023 Nissan Rogue doesn’t visually do much when it comes to standing out in the crossover crowd (and it is crowded out there). However, except for a couple of crossovers, few manage to get outside the box for exterior style. So, the middle of the road for the Rogue is just fine, especially when you get a look inside, where it shines brightly with impressive tech and functionality.

New this year

New for the 2023 model year is a Midnight Edition package. Available on Rogue SV, it creates a blacked-out appearance with gloss-black exterior mirror caps and a gloss-black front V-motion grille, 18-inch gloss black aluminum alloy wheels, black lower front and rear fascia inserts, black exterior badging, black roof rails, a black rear diffuser and TailorFit leatherette seating.

The Midnight Edition package on my tester, which adds about for $1,500 to the cost, is one of those decisions you have to make looking at two Rogues sitting next to each other. You wouldn’t think it would make that much difference – but it does. I really thought the Midnight Edition elevated the style and overall impact of the Rogue, so I was a fan, for sure.

The Rogue Platinum and SL Premium package also adds the convenience of Amazon Alexa, helping customers simplify and organize their lives. Alexa can play music, place calls, control smart home devices, and more, with just voice commands. if you happen to have one at home, then the Rogue becomes an even greater extension of your comfort zone.

Performance

The Rogue’s powerplant was completely redesigned two years ago. Nissan introduced us to an innovative and class-exclusive Variable Compression (VC) Turbo engine that pumped out more power, torque, and best-in-class gas engine fuel efficiency.

A 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine showcasing the Japanese manufacturer’s variable compression technology turns out to be an ideal pairing of the engine and their continuously variable transmission (CVT). I’m not a fan of CVTs, just never seem to be able to align with the engine’s capability, but this 201-horsepower engine feels like it’s perfectly paired. For the size of the Rogue, and important to note given there is no hybrid offered for this model.

While the Rogue never really slams you back in your seat off the line, it is quite capable of handling any around-town errands with efficiency and offers plenty of get-up-a-go for highway entries. Fuel economy with front-wheel drive is 30 mpg city, 37 mpg highway and 33 mpg combined; the all-wheel-drive Rogue gets you 28/35/31.

Cabin

My tester’s interior delivered a nice fit and finish throughout the cabin. It is definitely above average when compared to the competition’s offerings. This is an interior that is pushing the boundaries on the ‘compact’ segment spaces, providing a spacious place for people and storage throughout.

I found the interior comfort to be outstanding, with plenty of room for four adults, or three kids in the back seat. The rear cargo space is impressive. My tester offered both heated front seats and a steering wheel, a power liftgate, and a panoramic moonroof. That elevates the driving and passenger experience significantly.

Nissan’s “Zero Gravity” seating is exceptionally comfortable and is available in leatherette and upgraded semi-aniline leather. This is a cozy place to be for long trips and the front-row passengers get a nice dash treatment with a combination of digital screens and physical controls.

There’s a standard 8-inch infotainment touchscreen and the Platinum trim gets a larger 9-inch screen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard with both screens, but the 9-inch upgrade comes with wireless Apple CarPlay. Lower grades get an analog instrument panel with a 7-inch display in the center, while the Platinum trim comes with a fully-digital 12.3-inch panel that I found to be quite intuitive to use.

A large head-up display comes paired with the fully digital instrument panel, while additional upgrades on my tester, like the huge panoramic sunroof, tri-zone climate control, and a wireless phone charger made everything feel a little more accommodating.

Impressions/price

Unlike most of the competition, the Rogue does not offer any special trim levels to change it into an off-roader experience or a sporty driving experience. This may be where some of the value in the pricing comes from. The base S has a starting price of $28,655, which will open a lot of eyes when you consider rising costs. The other trim levels are SV-$30,345; SL-$35,005; and Platinum-$38,435.

The Rogue gets a four out of five stars for overall crash protection from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety named it a Top Safety Pick+.

The 2023 Rogue is a value in this segment. While the upper levels provide comfortable accommodations and an easy-to-use infotainment system. Sure, it lacks some of the bells and whistles as other higher-priced crossovers, but it delivers on what it does best – provide value.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.