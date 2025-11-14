Exploreum Children’s Museum Launches Sparkle Spectacular Tree Auction

The holiday season is about to shine brighter than ever with the first-ever Sparkle Spectacular Tree Auction, benefiting efforts to bring the Exploreum Children’s Museum to life in Ottawa.

Running from November 7 through November 21, 2025 (closing at 5 p.m.), the Sparkle Spectacular invites the community to join in the excitement both Online and on site at Jeremiah Joe Coffee, where guests can view the beautifully decorated trees and place their bids in person.

This festive new event showcases creative holiday trees, all coming together to help make the Exploreum dream a reality for Ottawa’s children and families.

In the spirit of giving, the Exploreum will also donate 5% of all funds raised from the auction to the Ottawa Food Pantry, extending the event’s impact to help local families in need during the holiday season.

“This is our first year hosting the Sparkle Spectacular, and we’re so excited to see the community come together to make it shine,” said Donna Reynolds of the Exploreum Children’s Museum. “Every bid brings us one step closer to opening a place where curiosity, creativity, and discovery come to life right here in Ottawa.”

Community members can participate by visiting the Exploreum Children’s Museum Facebook page at facebook.com/ExploreumChildrensMuseum or by stopping by Jeremiah Joe Coffee to see the displays and place bids in person.

For more information, please contact the Exploreum team at directors@ottawaexploreum.com