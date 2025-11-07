Calendar spotlights photography from Starved Rock and Matthiessen

This holiday season, celebrate the natural beauty of the Starved Rock Country region by buying a Starved Rock and Matthiessen Calendar. Featuring the work of local photographers, 100% of the proceeds from this project will be benefitting the Starved Rock Foundation the volunteer-run organization that supports the State Park through educational programs, guided hikes, exhibit updates, park improvements and more.

Starved Rock and Matthiessen Calendars are now available to buy in-stores and online through Starved Rock Hikers at starvedrockhikers.com/product-page/2026-calendar

The Miller Group Charitable Trust will be matching donations up to $8,500, meaning every calendar purchased doubles the impact – helping protect these beloved landscapes, fund educational programs, and create opportunities for everyone to connect with the outdoors.

The calendar is made possible through generous photo contributions by visitors and locals of all ages, from students just discovering their love of photography to professionals with decades of experience. The calendar also features park events, giving you advance notice of the free and family-friendly activities taking place around the parks.

The 11x14 wall calendar is professionally printed on Classic Felt press paper, offering a smooth finish and timeless feel. The paper is acid free, archival and Forest Stewardship Council certified. Online orders placed between Nov. 8 and Dec. 13 will ship on Dec. 14.

Starved Rock and Matthiessen Calendars are now available for purchase in-stores and preorder online, with 100% of the proceeds being donated to the Starved Rock Foundation. (Image provided by Matthew Klein)

Want to ensure you get your hands on a calendar ahead of the holidays? Consider buying a calendar from these local retail partners:

Starved Rock Country Welcome Center

248 W. Canal St., North Utica

Located a block away from Utica’s bustling downtown Mill Street, this informational center and Illinois Made Gift Shoppe sports a curated section of items made by Illinois Makers and Artisans – perfect for souvenirs or any gift-giving occasion. Inside, you’ll find beautiful artisan-made walking sticks, pottery and greeting cards, all made in Illinois or celebrating the region.

Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center Gift Shop

One Lodge Lane, Oglesby

The Starved Rock Gift Shop is located just off the Great Hall near the restaurant. The Gift Shop offers a wide assortment of Starved Rock souvenir sweatshirts, t-shirts and books. Check out the latest boutique items including ladies’ fashion, jewelry and handbags. Toys, trinkets and gifts for the kids, too.

LeRocher Bookstore and Gift Shop

2668 E. 873rd Road, Oglesby

Located within Starved Rock State Park, this local bookstore offers a selection of nature-themed books, including wildlife and geology titles, along with postcards, stickers, and other unique souvenirs – operated by and benefitting the Starved Rock Foundation.

Lock 16 Café and Visitor Center

754 First St., La Salle

If you’re looking for fascinating local history, unique gifts and a delicious bite to eat, chart a course for the Lock 16 Café and Visitor Center. You’ll find an appealing selection of commemorative apparel, souvenirs and books for all ages.

Prairie Fox Books

719 La Salle St, Ottawa

Prairie Fox Books boasts an impressive selection of books, spanning nearly any genre you can think of. Thrillers, mysteries, general fiction, historical fiction and graphic novels, all have sizable sections. You’ll find a wide array of early readers, middle grade and young adult literature.

Bruce & Ollies at The Bickerman Building

166 Mill Street, Utica

This family-owned gem nestled inside The Bickerman Building on Utica’s Mill St. offers locally roasted beans alongside artisan ice cream and sandwiches, served up in a relaxed atmosphere. You’ll also find a curated selection of artisan gifts crafted by local makers.

The Rock and Soul

229 S Clark St, North Utica

Located just a few minutes from the entrance to Starved Rock State Park, Utica’s The Rock and Soul is your destination for fine rocks, gemstones and meditation supplies. Catering to everyone from knowledgeable rock hounds to the beginner, you’ll find a beautiful and approachable selection of mineral specimens, gemstones and meditation supplies – along with an earth science selection for the kids.

To learn more about the Starved Rock Foundation, becoming a volunteer, or donating visit starvedrock.org