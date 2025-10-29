Vintage Vines wine bar opens in Spring Valley

Vintage Vines, located inside Valley Treasures at 107 W. St. Paul St., is a locally-owned wine bar offering tastings, glasses, and bottles from Illinois vineyards, including Massbach Ridge, August Hill, Galena Cellars, West of Wise, Blue Sky and more. (Photo provided by Penny Volkert)

The Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and Vintage Vines hosted a ribbon-cutting on Thursday, Oct. 23, to celebrate the continued growth of downtown Spring Valley.

Vintage Vines, located inside Valley Treasures at 107 W. St. Paul St., is a locally owned wine bar offering tastings, glasses, and bottles from Illinois vineyards, including Massbach Ridge, August Hill, Galena Cellars, West of Wise, Blue Sky, and more.

The business is owned by Heidi Heerdt and Patty Favero, who opened Vintage Vines inside Valley Treasures, owned by Russ Beaumont.

Vintage Vines celebrates Illinois-made wines, Tangled Roots craft beers, and locally distilled spirits from Star Union. The bar prides itself on spotlighting regional makers and musicians in a cozy, welcoming space where community and conversation come naturally.

“We are proud of our region and love showcasing the incredible local talent that surrounds us,” co-owner Heidi Heerdt said. “Our goal is to make Vintage Vines a place where people can relax, connect, and enjoy the best of what Illinois has to offer.”

For upcoming events and hours, follow Vintage Vines on Facebook or visit them inside Valley Treasures, open from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.