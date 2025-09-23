Shaw Local

Heritage Harbor to build new event center in Ottawa resort

Indoor-outdoor venue opening summer 2026 for weddings and corporate events

Photo provided by Heritage Harbor

By Shaw Local News Network

Heritage Harbor announced plans to build an event center at its resort in Ottawa.

The year-round, indoor-outdoor venue will offer a 4,000+ square foot main room, flexible pre-function areas, and outdoor patios. The space will accommodate up to 250 guests for corporate retreats, weddings, and celebrations across multiple rooms – cocktail hours on the patio, dinners in the main hall and breakouts in adjoining spaces. Amenities include a warming kitchen for catering teams and a full bar setup.

From cozy get-togethers of 12 to epic celebrations of 250, this gorgeous indoor-outdoor venue was made for weddings, retreats, and all of life’s milestone moments.

The venue is booking events for summer 2026. For more information, head to: visitheritageharbor.com/events-venue

