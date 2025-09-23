Heritage Harbor to build new event center in Ottawa resort

Heritage Harbor announced plans to build an event center at its resort in Ottawa.

The year-round, indoor-outdoor venue will offer a 4,000+ square foot main room, flexible pre-function areas, and outdoor patios. The space will accommodate up to 250 guests for corporate retreats, weddings, and celebrations across multiple rooms – cocktail hours on the patio, dinners in the main hall and breakouts in adjoining spaces. Amenities include a warming kitchen for catering teams and a full bar setup.

From cozy get-togethers of 12 to epic celebrations of 250, this gorgeous indoor-outdoor venue was made for weddings, retreats, and all of life’s milestone moments.

The venue is booking events for summer 2026. For more information, head to: visitheritageharbor.com/events-venue