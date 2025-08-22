‘Lincoln’s Ottawa: Stories from Valley View’ tour provides rare look inside historic home

A look at Valley View, the centerpiece of Awesome Ottawa Tour's new guided historical adventure. Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

From his painstakingly restored Springfield home to the debate site monuments spread across the state, Illinois is home to numerous attractions celebrating the life and legacy of Abraham Lincoln. Now Lincoln enthusiasts and local history fans have a rare opportunity to visit a new location with great significance to the 16th president’s past. One that, for the very first time, is being opened to the public for guided tours.

Awesome Ottawa Tours, helmed by Starved Rock Country native and local historian Tom Aussem, have announced a new tour titled Lincoln’s Ottawa: Stories from Valley View – debuting this Fall.

The Lincoln-Douglas debate mural in downtown Ottawa. (Shaw File photo)

During this tour, guests will be able to tread in the footsteps of Abraham Lincoln and discover the powerful legacy he left behind in the Ottawa area. This multi-location tour will explore several locations he visited at various points in his life and career, including rare inside access to the historic Valley View property – where Lincoln visited while working for the 8th Judicial Circuit.

Valley View, a private residence located on Ottawa’s north bluffs, was originally constructed by T. Lyle Dickey, a significant figure in 19th century Illinois. Dickey was a lawyer, judge, Civil War officer and a close personal and political associate of Abraham Lincoln. A skilled orator and respected legal mind, Dickey traveled the 8th Judicial Circuit alongside Lincoln, forming a bond rooted in shared ideals and courtroom camaraderie.

Lincoln made many documented trips to the Valley View, swapping stories, arguing politics, and sharing quiet evenings with Judge Dickey and his family. Dickey’s son Charles would later recount how “Pa and Abe Lincoln” would go back and forth in friendly debate in Valley View’s parlor. The Lincoln’s Ottawa tour provides a rare glimpse into Abe’s life as a traveling lawyer and explores how this once strong friendship eroded during his run for office.

The tour also will visit the location of Fort Johnson where Lincoln served during the Black Hawk War and the site of the Lincoln Douglas Debate - as well as where he stayed following this legendary event.

If you’re looking to learn more about the region’s fascinating history, browse Awesome Ottawa Tours’ full selection of walks, biking excursions and driving tours. Over the course of these trips, you’ll hear tales of crime, liberation and perseverance that all played a part in shaping this beautiful riverfront town.

A popular driving tour, “Ottawa’s Underground Railroad: Uncovered,” was featured in a Chicago Tribune story that chronicled a forgotten chapter of Illinois’ abolitionist movement.

Lincoln’s Ottawa: Stories from Valley View is now open for reservations for the upcoming Fall season. To secure your space on this limited time tour, visit awesomeottawatours.com or call 815-343-4940.