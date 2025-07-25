Sunflowers return to Matthiessen State Park

Calling all photographers and plant lovers: The towering sunflowers at Matthiessen State Park have bloomed for the 2025 season.

There’s no question that this lush attraction, found just a short drive from Starved Rock State Park and Interstate 80, has become an important annual event in the Starved Rock Country region. Visitors from across the state, including the Chicago, Peoria and Rockford areas, already have started flocking to this picturesque sunflower field.

Asadae Dean of Peru, places sun glasses on a sunflower while having her photo taken on Monday, July 21, 2025 at Matthiessen State Park near Oglesby. The sunflowers are reaching their peak in the park. They are located directly behind the model airplane field. Sunflowers are not allowed to be picked and anyone caught taking sunflowers can be faced with a $195 fine. (Scott Anderson)

Located near the park’s River Area entrance off Illinois Route 178, the sunflower field spans almost 60 acres just south of the model airplane field. While originally planted to attract pollinators and other wildlife, the towering sunflowers have drawn thousands of visitors each summer who come to stroll the rows, capture stunning photos, and simply soak in the beauty.

The sunflowers typically reach their peak in mid to late July, and this crop is no exception. This year’s bloom arrived at the later end of the timeframe, but is already drawing photographers, hikers, and nature lovers from across the Midwest. Thanks to a mix of timely rain and sunny days, this year’s flowers have grown tall and healthy, creating a postcard-perfect backdrop that captures the spirit of Illinois summers.

Visitors are welcome to explore the mowed paths that wind through the sunflower field, but park staff remind everyone to stay on the trails and avoid picking or stepping on the plants. Picking/damaging the sunflowers, venturing off-trail, or walking across the model airplane field can result in a fine of up to $195.

A pipevine swallowtail butterfly visites a sunflower on Monday, July 21, 2025 at Mattiessen State Park near Oglesby. (Scott Anderson)

Preserving the flowers ensures others can enjoy the view throughout the short bloom window. The sunflowers are a crop purpose planted for the hunting season, they cannot be picked because they are grown each year to aid in managing population numbers and maintaining a healthy ecosystem. During their brief lifespan they attract pollinators and provide shade for deer, opossums and raccoons.

The sunflower season typically lasts 10 to 20 days, so guests hoping to catch the peak should plan their trip soon. Early morning and late afternoon offer the best light for photography, and weekdays tend to be less crowded than weekends.

After visiting the sunflower field, guests are encouraged to explore the rest of Matthiessen State Park, including its picturesque dells, streams, and waterfalls. With hiking trails just minutes away – the park offers a full day of outdoor adventure.

For updates on bloom conditions, follow Starved Rock Country on social media or visit starvedrockcountry.com.