More than 20 businesses to participate in Christmas in July event

Danchris Nursery, 1000 Bernstein St., is one of the 22 businesses participating in the Streator Chamber of Commerce's Christmas in July. They also have put out a seasonal display to get in the spirit. (Photo credit: Derek Barichello)

Streator will be in the Christmas spirit this week.

More than 20 businesses will be participating in the Streator Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas in July event scheduled 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 25, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 26.

The event will feature food trucks at Heritage Park (the intersection of Main and Monroe at the clock) on both days, along with family activities and a visit from a vacationing Santa Claus on Saturday at the clock. Santa is expected to arrive at about 11 a.m. and will be available for photo opportunities.

Shoppers can escape Santa’s Naughty List by making a purchase at any participating business and earn chances to win prizes. The more stamps a shopper receives, the more opportunities they will have to win.

Maps can be downloaded and printed from the Streator Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page, picked up at the Chamber office (320 E. Main St.) any time before the event or at participating businesses during the event. The Chamber also will have maps available at the clock during the event. Prizes will be posted on Facebook.

Participating businesses include: Refurbished Treasures, The Queen Bee, Vanduzer Jewelers, Three Wishes, Gaetano’s Vault, Danchris Nursery, Blue-Eyed Rascal, More of Me, Wild Hearts Boutique, Charlie Lou’s Boutique, Cornerstone Collectibles & More, Good Morning Good Day, the 318, More on Main, Thread Revival, Trinkets and Treasures, Dabarkadz Grocery, Streator House of Jerky and South Bait Tackle, God’s Will Thrift & Vintage Store, Shaw Appliance, the Salvation Army Thrift Store and Streator Clean and Lube.

“We’re excited to come together for a fun event that showcases what Streator has to offer for shoppers,” said Derek Barichello, executive director of the Streator Chamber. “From jewelry, to gifts, to baked treats, and even Slovenian cuisine and Filipino snacks, there’s a range of items for shoppers.”

For more information, call 815-672-2921 or visit the Chamber’s Facebook page.