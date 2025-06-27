Catch a 2025 fireworks show in Starved Rock Country

Planning your Fourth of July festivities? Consider taking a trip out to Starved Rock Country this upcoming holiday weekend and catch some of the best aerial displays central Illinois has to offer. Here are just a few of the must-see fireworks shows taking place across Starved Rock Country.

Fireworks go off above the Grundy County Speedway grandstands. (Bryce Parker for Shaw Local News Network)

Grundy County Fair Fireworks

Grundy County Fairgrounds

8 p.m. July 3

Part of the Grundy County Fair, Morris’ impressive fireworks display is paired with five full days of lively fair activities, carnival rides, music, agricultural displays and live animals. Following the fireworks show, the fairgrounds dance hall will feature Ingram‘s Soundz Good DJ playing a set starting at 9:30 p.m. For more information and a full schedule of fair activities, visit GrundyCountyFair.org.

Sheridan 4th of July Fireworks

Sheridan school grounds

Dusk July 4

Sheridan hosts one of the hidden gems of Starved Rock Country’s fireworks displays. The community is known locally for its long and elaborate shows, as well as delicious carnival food from vendors. This year’s festivities will include a petting zoo, rock climbing wall, zip obstacle course, parade, tractor show and live music by Kickback and Abbynormal. This is a can’t-miss show in the northern reaches of Starved Rock Country; start making your plans today.

A spectator watches the fireworks display on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Ottawa High School. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

Ottawa 4th of July Fireworks

Downtown Ottawa/Ottawa High

Dusk July 4

Considered one of the biggest and best fireworks displays in Starved Rock Country, Ottawa’s show offers striking panoramic views of fireworks reflecting off the river. The unique setting offers convenient viewing sites at the high school bleachers or from the bluffs along the Illinois and Fox rivers, where the show can be viewed from on the shoreline or your boat. The evening kicks off with Kaedon Cronkright performing a powerful rendition of the national anthem.

Utica’s Fireworks Celebration

Carey Memorial Park

Dusk July 5

Utica’s annual fireworks festivities will begin at 5 p.m. with games and activities for kids offered at Carey Memorial Park from 5 to 10 p.m. The festivities will include face painting, bouncy slides and obstacle courses. Complimentary food and drinks will be available at the park’s pavilion (while supplies last). Fireworks are expected to begin at dusk. In addition to the beautiful sky display, the village of North Utica will host a vendor show in the nearby La Salle County Historical Society Canal Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 5 and 6.

Streator's 4th of July Celebration concluded with fireworks Sunday, July 10, 2022. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Streator Fest Fireworks

Downtown Streator/Northpoint Plaza/Anderson Fields

About 9:15 p.m. Aug. 3

Streator Fest, running Jul. 31 to Aug. 3 at Northpoint Field, will feature four action-packed days of live music and a can’t-miss fireworks show. The 2025 lineup of music includes headliners Quiet Riot, Aaron Lewis and the State Liners, Theory of a Deadman and The Eric Church Experience. Vendors, a beer tent and a massive family-friendly carnival will be open from 5 to 11 p.m. that Thursday and Friday, 1 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Fireworks will launch at about 9:15 p.m. Aug. 3 across from Northpoint Field, giving guests a spectacular and convenient view from the festival grounds.

More Starved Rock Country Fireworks

June 28:

Lake Mendota, Mendota

July 3:

Riverfront, Peru

July 4:

Leland

Zearing Park, Princeton

Hennepin

July 5:

Depot Museum, Amboy

Sandwich Fairgrounds, Sandwich

Skydive Chicago Airport, Ottawa

July 6:

Dixon Rock River, Dixon

Walnut Days, Walnut