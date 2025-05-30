Two big fests coming to Starved Rock Country

Ottawa Food and Wine Festival will host samplings of popular wines, local food demos and free live music - this Saturday. Photo provided by Ottawa Downtown Association

Two exciting festivals are arriving soon in Starved Rock Country. This Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., enjoy a lively celebration of local flavors, exceptional wines, and community spirit during the Ottawa Food and Wine Festival. Looking for more Summertime fun in SRC? Experience the hotly anticipated return of fForest Festival on June 7 at Morris’ Goold Park.

Ottawa Food and Wine Festival

Saturday, May 31

400 Clinton St. Ottawa, IL

facebook.com/OttawaFoodandWineFestival

Head to the Old Central School lot in downtown Ottawa for an unforgettable day celebrating the best of viticulture, tasty food and great live music during the Ottawa Food and Wine Festival.

Whether you’re a devoted foodie, a wine enthusiast, or simply looking for a great way to spend the day, this festival has something for everyone. Enjoy expertly curated wine tastings where you can sample wines from some of the nation’s top producers, all while indulging in gourmet small bites crafted by local chefs and eateries.

The fest’s wine list will feature pours from such popular vineyards and brands as Juggernaut, Bogle Family Vineyards, Phantom, Element[al} Wines, Maddalena Wines, Highlands 41, San Simeon Wines, Stella Rosa, San Antonio Speciality, The Champion, Riva De La Rosa and Spritz Del Conte.

Guests also will be treated to live music by popular regional acts such as Aaron Kelly (11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.), Jaik Willis (1 to 3:45 p.m.) and Dan Hubbard (4 to 6 p.m.). Along with the free music, a Wine Fest Marketplace will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All ticket holders will receive access to an exclusive VIP tent that will host additional activities, such as grape smashing, exclusive chef demos and a wine painting. Chef Mason Hessing will host a demo from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) while Chef Carson Barger will host a demo from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.).

Tickets and additional tastes will be available to buy at the door. For more information, and to see a full line-up of festivities, visit: facebook.com/OttawaFoodandWineFestival

Bad Cop/Bad Cop brings the energy as the crowd floods around the stage at fForest Fest. (Michael Urbanec)

fForest Festival

Saturday, June 7

Goold Park, Morris

fforestfest.com

The fForest Fest, which derives its name from “fForest,” a Norwegian word meaning to “Do, Be and Make in Nature,” is a vendor market and music festival that embraces these qualities. This fan-favorite fest will be held June 7 at Goold Park under a thick canopy of mature trees, where guests will get to enjoy nature while soaking in arts and entertainment. Entry to the fun and eclectic event is only $10 (free for kids age 5 and younger), and will grant you access to a full day of live music, a diverse vendor and artisan market, and a delectable food truck rally.

The day’s music lineup features a little something for everyone, including special guest opener Pet Needs – hailing from the U.K., this Top 20 charting punk band will kick off festivities before hopping on a plane to play a big festival back in their home country. Other headlining bands on the bill include Michigan-based ska-punk band Boy Detective, rock-and-roll outfit Something To Do from Milwaukee and folksinger Jeshua Marshall.

New for this year, a second acoustic stage has been added to the event. Featured performers will include Black Guy Fawkes, Liam Kyle Cahill and Kasey Christensen.

The food truck rally will feature tempting variety of trucks, trailers, and tents so you can sample all types of treats including pizza, pretzels, ice cream, Hawaiian, seafood, eggrolls, chicken, vegan, kettle corn, iced coffee, desserts and more

There will be a beverage trailer serving up a variety of adult beverages, including craft and domestic beers. Two beverage locations will serve beer and mixed drinks to those with wristbands for ages 21 and older.

Special activities taking place throughout the day include selfie stations, crafts, make and takes, create-your-own jewelry, henna tattoos, meditation sessions, relaxation stations, demonstrations, chill areas and plenty of lawn games.

Morris’ legendary vintage store True North will sponsor a huge Vendor Market, highlighting more than 150 vendors. The lineup features a great mix of antique, vintage, makers, plant/garden, clothing, thrift/recycled clothing, salvage and furniture from throughout the Midwest. Gates open at 10 a.m.; be sure to arrive early to see the retailers’ sprawling selections. While many vendors may accept credit cards, fForest Fest organizers encourage shoppers to bring cash. There also will be an ATM on-site near gate one. For more information and a complete list of vendors, head to fforestfest.com.