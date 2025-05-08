3 Fests Coming Next Weekend To Starved Rock Country

Join us as we explore three fan-favorites making their return, May 16-18, to Starved Rock Country. For more year-round gatherings, you can enjoy in the SRC area, be sure to follow Starved Rock Country on Facebook and explore our calendar at starvedrockcountry.com/local-events.

Streator’s Food Truck Fest

May 17

Facebook.com/StreatorFoodTruckFest

The Streator Walldogs Food Truck Festival, one of the most popular annual foodie events in Starved Rock Country, is set to return to Streator City Park from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 17. This spring edition of Streator’s open-air food fest, now in its ninth year, will feature more trucks than ever before. 21 food trucks, including a number of brand-new additions, will serve up delicious meals and tasty treats in Streator’s picturesque downtown.

A few of this year’s exciting assortment of food trucks will include Pierogi Rig - a legendary truck serving up a variety of sweet and savory pierogi and giant Polish sausage sandwiches, and My Funnel - a popular Northern Illinois truck bringing delicious fresh funnel cake concoctions, like their new banana cream pie funnel cake and fan favorite deep fried Oreos.

“We love serving Streator, it’s a great little town with some dedicated food truck fans,” said My Funnel co-owner Mark Wesson. “My wife Christie and I started the truck in 2018, and we’ve been visiting Streator’s fest ever since. We always look forward to it.”

The day’s festivities will also include free live music (courtesy of regional favorites The Riker Maneuver and Big Boss & The Toes), along with an artisan Maker’s Market - where you’ll find numerous crafts and local art available for purchase. Free yard games will be set up in the park for families and friends to enjoy. For more information, and to see more food trucks that will be in attendance, follow Streator Food Truck Festival on Facebook.

While you’re in Streator, take some time to explore the downtown. You’ll find some great murals, public art and sculptures - including an Instagram-based augmented reality filter for a beloved mural that will be unveiled on Saturday. Be sure to also visit the many of the boutiques and gift stores located within just one block of the event site. You’ll be able to pick up complementary mural tour books at the food truck event site, while supplies last, or simply head to streatorpublicart.com for more information.

A TBM avenger containing folded flags takes off as the Peru Veterans Memorial Honor Guard prepares for a twenty one gun salute in honor to the fallen veterans during the TBM Avenger Reunion and Salute To The Veterans at Illinois Valley Regional Airport on May 18, 2024. (Kyle Russell for Shaw Media)

Peru’s TBM Avenger Reunion & Salute to Veterans

May 16 and 17

TBMReunion.org

The 2025 TBM Avenger Reunion & Salute to Veterans returns May 16–17 at Illinois Valley Regional Airport, marking the event’s 10th anniversary.

This year’s show will feature the United States Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon VIPER Demo Team, performing on both Friday and Saturday. The TITAN Aerobatic Team (formerly the AeroShell Aerobatic Team) is also returning, flying their precision four-ship aerobatic routine in T-6/SNJ Texans. They will perform during Friday’s night airshow and again during the daytime show on Saturday.

Friday night includes the popular TBM Glow, a nighttime TBM Avenger engine run-up that’s become a signature moment of the event. Immediately following the TBM Glow, there will be a fireworks display to close out the evening. The night will also feature live music from Regal Beagle and a beer garden.

Saturday’s events include the annual Salute to Veterans, featuring the parade and funeral flag procession. Both days will include a variety of warbirds from World War II and other eras, along with the largest gathering of TBM Avengers in the United States. More information and updates will be available at tbmreunion.org.

Kites fly above the "Kites in Flight" event in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Ottawa’s Kites in Flight

PickUsOttawaIL.com

May 18

Giant kites will take to the skies above Ottawa during the 5th Annual Kites in Flight Festival. This beloved fest returns for a full day of family-friendly aerial adventure at a brand-new location: Peck Park in Ottawa, Illinois.

The festival, held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, will be bigger and more exciting than ever, thanks to a new partnership with the Ottawa Exploreum Children’s Museum Committee. The festival will feature an incredible display of colorful, enormous kites, with professional kite demos from Chicago Kite. You’ll see giant kites in the shape of schools of fish, a King Kong-sized gorilla, and a massive astronaut.

This year’s festival also includes a $5 wristband for kids, offering unlimited access to bounce houses all day, and a special pop-up experience from the Ottawa Exploreum. There will be live entertainment for kids and adults, along with candy drops, face painting, and balloon artists. Free crafts from the Ottawa Open Space Art Gallery and Studios will be available, including customizable flower pots with small plants provided by Garden’s Gate.

Delicious food vendors will include Aussem Dogs, Tropical Snow, Shella’s Egg Rolls, Tony’s Tacos, Frosty Dogs, and more. Additionally, a dunk tank and obstacle courses will be available for all ages. For the latest updates, be sure to follow the Ottawa Exploreum Children’s Museum official Facebook page.