Mini Morel hunt murals to be unveiled in Ottawa

Get ready for an artistic adventure in downtown Ottawa. The Ottawa Arts Committee is set to unveil a new public art installation featuring 11 morel-themed mini murals during this weekend’s Morel Fest.

These handmade hidden murals, decorated by local artists with a wide variety of mediums, are made on 2-foot-tall morel mushroom-shaped boards that have been tucked away on the exteriors of various buildings throughout downtown Ottawa. Inspired by Ottawa’s love for morel mushroom hunting and the city’s long-running Morel Festival, this unique art scavenger hunt invites visitors to explore, discover and enjoy the creativity woven into the downtown area.

An unveiling will be held during Saturday’s Midwest Morel Fest: In Memory of Tom Nauman event, running from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 3. Stop by the Ottawa Arts Committee booth at the Jordan Block to pick up clues, then set off on an art scavenger hunt throughout downtown Ottawa.

11 mini morel mushroom murals will debut during this Saturday's Morel Fest. Photo provided by the Ottawa Arts Committee (Photo provided by the Ottawa Arts Committee)

The Morel Hunt Mini Murals are an interactive art experience perfect for all ages, whether you’re an art lover, an outdoor enthusiast or just looking for a fun way to experience Ottawa in a whole new way.

For more information and to learn about upcoming public art projects, visit facebook.com/OttawaArtsCommittee.

Guided hunt tickets for Saturday’s Midwest Morel Fest: In Memory of Tom Nauman event are already sold out, but visitors are encouraged to stop by the Jordan Block (100 Main St.).

There will be a Vendor Market and a Morel Market, where you’ll find morel-themed collectibles, books, souvenirs and plenty of freshly harvested morels for purchase. The Morel Market will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the Vendor Market will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit visitottawail.com/event/midwest-morel-festival.