Haunted Tours of Starved Rock Country

Fall is officially here, and that means haunted tours are around the corner. Starved Rock Country’s past is packed with bone-chilling tales of terror and unexplained apparitions. Regardless of your belief in the supernatural, here are some great group tours sure to get you in the Halloween spirit.

‘The Mansion Is NOT Haunted’ Tour

Hegeler Carus Mansion

1307 Seventh St., La Salle

Head to La Salle’s Hegeler Carus Mansion to experience a pair of themed seasonal tours. The mansion’s Family-Friendly Tour offers a spooktacular adventure for all ages. Nothing scary here, just good old-fashioned fun. The event will feature children’s games, activities and stories that were popular in the 19th century – expect more treats than tricks here. Costumes are encouraged (no glitter or spiked shoes are permitted). This is about a one-hour activity, with free goody bag included with the purchase of a children’s ticket. Tour Dates: Oct. 12, 18 and 19, 4 to 7 p.m.

Looking for something a little spookier? The Hegeler Carus Mansion’s adult tours are an eerie trip back in time. Stationed and costumed guides will entangle you in a web of customs and superstitions unique to the Gilded Age. Was being buried alive a real cause for fear? Who might you find lurking about in a Victorian cemetery and why? Victorian dress for guests is encouraged but not required (no glitter or spiked shoes permitted). This is about a one-hour tour; guests will be directed in intervals on a first-come basis. Persons younger than 18 are allowed with an adult, but note that the content is related to Victorian funeral and Halloween traditions and may be a bit macabre for some audiences. Tickets for both events are nonrefundable. Tour Dates: Oct. 12, 18 and 19, 6 to 10 p.m.

Starved Rock Lodge’s Ghost Tours

Tour created by Follies Productions & Events

A fright night filled with ghost stories and eerie tales of hauntings and sightings is what you’ll enjoy if you book one of Starved Rock Lodge’s upcoming Ghost Tours. Choose between Friday, Saturday or Sunday night offerings, and get ready to experience a spooky adventure. Once you board the Starved Rock Lodge trolley, you’ll be escorted by a costumed guide to some local destinations known for their occult aura and haunted history.

This tour, created by Follies Productions & Events, is sure to provide you with all the spooky atmosphere you’re looking for this Halloween season. The tour is not recommended for children age 8 and younger. Tickets cost $30 per person. The tour is anticipated to last about 90 minutes to two hours. Limited bookings available Oct. 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27.

‘Deadly Prescriptions: Ottawa’s Healers Who Killed’

Awesome Ottawa Tours

Limited availability, act fast

Get ready for the seventh annual Awesome Ottawa Tours Haunted Tour: “Deadly Prescriptions: Ottawa’s Healers Who Killed.” This year’s tour uncovers chilling stories of spiritualist frauds, deceitful healers and negligent doctors from some of the region’s darkest chapters. Explore Ottawa’s macabre history, filled with gripping true-crime tales and fascinating facts about Starved Rock Country. This year’s tour also will include updates to a prior haunted tour story about Hangman’s Mound – where the current residents have reported terrifying new paranormal activity. Plus, you’ll gain exclusive access to the dark labyrinth of tunnels hidden beneath Ottawa’s streets.

If you’re looking to learn more about the region’s fascinating history, browse Awesome Ottawa Tours’ full selection of walks, biking excursions and driving tours. Starved Rock Country native Tom Aussem provides fascinating and informative tours, detailing the town’s storied past. Over the course of these trips, you’ll hear tales of crime, liberation and perseverance that all played a part in shaping this beautiful riverfront town. A popular 1.5-mile walking tour, “Ottawa’s Underground Railroad: Uncovered,” was featured in a Chicago Tribune story that chronicled a forgotten chapter of Illinois’ abolitionist movement. To reserve your space on this tour and others, visit awesomeottawatours.com or call 815-343-4940.

Ottawa Downtown Association Presents: A Victorian Haunting

October 19th

Don’t miss out one of Ottawa’s most anticipated events of the season! On October 19th, the Ottawa Downtown Association will be hosting “A Victorian Haunting: A Taste of Ottawa and Its Spirits” – a spellbinding evening filled with gourmet appetizers, hand-crafted cocktails, exclusive access to the historic Reddick Mansion, and so much more.

Indulge in a culinary adventure with five mouth-watering appetizers, crafted by Ottawa’s top chefs. Savor the artistry of Ottawa’s best mixologists with two exquisite hand-crafted cocktails. These drinks are specially designed to complement the evening’s Victorian theme, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to your night. Gain exclusive entry to the Reddick Mansion, one of Ottawa’s most iconic landmarks. Wander through downtown Ottawa and discover a variety of Victorian parlor activities hosted by local businesses. From fortune-telling to vintage games, these engaging activities will transport you back in time and provide endless entertainment throughout the night.

