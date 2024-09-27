Burgoo 2024: Small Town Celebration Brings Big Family Fun To Starved Rock Country

Located just two minutes from the entrance of Starved Rock State Park, and a short drive from Interstate 80 and Interstate 39, you’ll find a true hidden gem, the village of North Utica. The canal town, steeped in rich history and beautiful nature, features some of the best pub-style dining and boutique shopping that north-central Illinois has to offer. With the return of its signature Burgoo Festival on the horizon, there’s never been a better time to start planning a trip to picturesque Utica.

Over the past half century, Utica’s Burgoo extravaganza has grown from a community block party into one of Illinois’ most celebrated fall festivals. Returning for its 54th year in 2024, the multigenerational, all-ages event pairs Midwestern hospitality, artists, artisans, antiques vendors and live entertainment with giant cast-iron pots of scratch-made Burgoo stew.

What started as a small community homage to a famed pioneer dish, Utica’s Burgoo now regularly attracts more than 40,000 visitors to the two-day, open-air festival. It’s scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 and 13, and held rain or shine. You’ll find there is no shortage of fun activities slated for every age level and interest, with events inspired by harvest celebrations of the past.

Bob Erwin of La Salle volunteers while stirring a kettle of Burgoo during the 53rd annual Burgoo on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 downtown Utica. (Scott Anderson)

The star of the downtown Burgoo Festival is, of course, Burgoo. The thick stew, the origin of which likely pre-dates the Civil War, is a delicious hodgepodge of freshly harvested vegetables, local meats and flavorful herbs and spices. Similar to other regional delicacies like Irish and Mulligan stews, the slow-cooked dish became a staple of fundraisers and benefit events in Midwestern and Southern states.

Burgoo is simmered in massive cast-iron pots over an open fire, stirred all day and night by diligent cooks armed with nothing but wooden paddles the size of canoe oars. Seeing these hardworking volunteers stir the legendarily thick stew is a true sight to behold, accompanied by a delectable aroma you won’t soon forget. Burgoo only will be served Sunday, Oct. 13, starting at 9 a.m. and continuing until it sells out, so plan your trip accordingly.

A large crowd gathers inside the La Salle County Historical Society barn for the 52nd annual Burgoo festival on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Utica. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

The fun doesn’t stop there – the two-day festival also highlights a sprawling vendor show that rivals many of the state’s iconic outdoor artisan markets in both quality and scope. On Saturday, the craft and antique vendor market will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., featuring more than 375 curated vendors selling handmade, homemade, homegrown and vintage items. Sunday’s shopping will boast over 375 craft, gift and antiques sellers, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – a can’t-miss vendor show that fills several open areas throughout the downtown, all conveniently within walking distance.

Burgoo 2024 also will have free live music, kid’s entertainment, blacksmithing demonstrations and much more. This year’s live music lineup will include the Fun Pianos dueling piano duo, playing Saturday on Mill Street starting at 6 p.m; Casey McGrath of Fiddlerock, who will play Sunday on the Heritage Center Main Stage starting at 10 a.m., and the Gaffney Davis Band, who will thrill classic country fans beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday on the HC Main Stage.

Doug Eichert makes tools in the La Salle County Historical Society's Blacksmith shop during the 53rd annual Burgoo on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 downtown Utica. (Scott Anderson)

These family-friendly festivities, and all other events taking place at Burgoo, are sponsored by and benefit the nonprofit La Salle County Historical Society and society projects. The fantastic museum campus, located on the banks of the historic I&M Canal, consists of six locations, also encompassing the canal warehouse, heritage center, a one-room schoolhouse, working blacksmith shop and an original barn dating back to 1875. While you’re in town for the festival, be sure to visit these spectacular historic and interpretive sites to see how Burgoo continues to benefit the preservation of local history.

Also be sure to stop by Utica’s Starved Rock Country Welcome Center and Illinois Made Gift Shoppe. Located just a block away from the festivities, this informational center and Illinois Made Gift Shoppe will be the perfect first stop before you visit Burgoo or continue on to nearby Starved Rock State Park. It features a curated section of items made by Illinois Makers and Artisans – perfect for souvenirs or any gift-giving occasion.

Inside, you’ll find beautiful artisan-made walking sticks, pottery and greeting cards, all made in Illinois or celebrating the region. From children’s toys to New York Times best-selling accounts of local history, there’s no shortage of unique items in store for you at this exciting addition to downtown Utica. In addition to the great items, you’ll find all the useful brochures, maps and guide books you need to plan your stay in the Starved Rock Country area.