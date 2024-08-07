Adventure Around The Rock

Beyond the beautiful nature, amazing boutique shops and delicious eateries, you’ll find Starved Rock Country also is a hotspot for thrill-seeking attractions and outdoor adventure. From serene river cruises to extreme off-roading, you’ll find something in the region that’s sure to thrill every member of your group. Here are some of our favorite outdoor adventure activities you’ll find in the Starved Rock area.

Zip Chicago

2681 E. US 6, Marseilles

www.ZipChicago.com

Capable of accommodating solo zip line tours up to a large company retreats, Zip Chicago’s professionally trained guides are ready to send you flying over a picturesque tree-lined valley. This facility, located a short drive from I-80, features eight zip lines and two suspension bridges that run below the tree canopy. For those dabbling in zip lining, there’s a “short tour” available that gives you a sample of the thrills on offer. Zip Chicago is a safe, affordable and family-friendly way to enjoy some excitement in Starved Rock Country. Advance reservations are highly encouraged.

ATV riders at The Cliffs Insane Terrain off-road park in Marseilles. (Photo provided by Jimmy Lowry)

The Cliffs Insane Terrain

2681 E. US 6, Marseilles

www.TheCliffsInsaneTerrain.com

From first-time drivers looking to explore the hobby to veteran off-roaders with custom-built vehicles, The Cliffs Insane Terrain is the perfect place to test your skills. Home to the popular Mud Turtle and Carnage trails, The Cliffs Insane Terrain features miles of custom-designed, challenging off-road routes for you to enjoy. For those new to off-roading, you don’t need to bring your own UTV. At The Cliffs, you can rent a Yamaha Wolverine or Viking and enjoy a guided one-hour tour in the woods that’s sure to make you a lifelong fan of this outdoor adventure. Prices include driving lessons, instructions and helmets for all participants.

Photo provided by Skydive Chicago

SkydiveChicago

3215 East 1969th Road, Ottawa

www.SkydiveChicago.com

See Starved Rock Country from a whole new perspective: around 14,000 feet in the air. Soar above some of the most beautiful vistas Illinois has to offer at Ottawa’s Skydive Chicago. Home of many record setting jumps and soon to be the host of the 2024 USPA Nationals in September, Skydive Chicago is widely regarded as the Midwest’s premier destination for jumping. The staff at Skydive are some of the best in the nation and ready to take you from novice to your first-ever tandem jump. Your three-plus hour experience will provide all the instructions, equipment and plane ride you need to complete your first skydiving experience. An excursion to Skydive Chicago makes a great gift for those who love adventure. Reservations are a must; night jumps and other opportunities are available for more seasoned jumpers.

(Scott Anderson)

Kayak Starved Rock

1180 Route 71, Ottawa

www.KayakMorris.com

Enjoy a guided kayak tour or convenient kayak rental near Starved Rock State Park! Available May through October, guests can choose between two hour-long guided kayak excursions, perfect for the novice kayaker or those looking to familiarize themselves with this stretch of the scenic Illinois River, or for two-hour, half day or daily rentals of single or tandem kayaks. These super stable Perception brand kayaks are an inexpensive and fun way to explore the waters of Starved Rock Country. For more information, visit Kayak Starved Rock on Facebook.

The Sainte Genevieve is a sternwheel riverboat offering a variety of cruises on the Illinois River. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

Sainte Genevieve Riverboat

231 Albin Stevens Dr., Ottawa

www.SteGenRiverBoat.com

A charming replica of a 19th century paddlewheeler, the Sainte Genevieve Riverboat offers visitors a chance to step back in time and imagine the days when passenger riverboats traversed these waters. Departing from a conveniently located dock near the confluence of the Fox and Illinois rivers, this delightful sternwheeler offers a variety of cruises, including narrated tours that delve into the area’s rich history. Whether you’re enjoying a romantic sunset cruise with delectable small plates or a family-friendly matinee sightseeing tour, the Sainte Genevieve offers an unforgettable journey through time and nature.

Starved Rock Lodge River Cruise

One Lodge Lane, Oglesby

www.StarvedRockLodge.com

Looking for an intimate river cruise experience? Starved Rock Lodge’s guided river cruise is a must-book tour. Departing from the scenic Starved Rock State Park, this cruise provides an up-close and personal encounter with the natural beauty of the Illinois River. Guided by knowledgeable naturalists, you’ll gain insight into the region’s flora, fauna and geological wonders. As you meander downriver, keep your eyes peeled for bald eagles, herons and other wildlife that call this area home.

Quest Watersports

1800 N. 2871st Rd., Ottawa

www.QuestWatersports.com

Paddle along the serene waters of the Illinois River, exploring hidden coves and discovering the area’s natural wonders from a different perspective. Quest specializes in the rental and sales of high-end Hobie brand pedal kayaks (with select models capable of fitting up to four people) and premium stand-up paddleboards. With its top-notch equipment and friendly staff, Quest Watersports ensures that your aquatic adventures in Starved Rock Country will be both memorable and incredibly convenient. Looking to continue the adventure on land? Quest also offers a fleet of convenient e-bike rentals that can help you start exploring popular trails like the nearby I&M Canal.

Awesome Ottawa Tours

624 Court St., Ottawa

www.AwesomeOttawaTours.com

Prepare to have your perception of Ottawa altered forever! Starved Rock Country native Tom Aussem provides fascinating and informative tours, detailing the city’s storied past. Over the course of the trip, you’ll hear tales of crime, liberation and perseverance that all played a part in shaping this beautiful riverfront town. Awesome Ottawa Tours’ brand new driving trip “Deadly Prescriptions; Ottawa’s Healers Who Killed” has just started taking reservations. Follow Awesome Ottawa Tours on Facebook to learn about current and upcoming tours.