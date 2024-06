Bicyclists from all over came to ride for the 12th Annual Z Tour Bike Ride on Saturday, June 22, 2024 to support the Zearing Child Enrichment Center in Princeton. (Mike Vaughn)

Princeton’s Z Tour Bike Ride just completed it’s 12th year of brining cyclists from across the country to the Starved Rock region. This unique ride provides guests with a chance to enjoy some of the best bike roads that northwest Illinois has to offer. This year’s routes featured loops that incorporate hills, rolling terrain, beautiful views of Bureau Creek with minimal traffic, beginning and ending at Princeton’s beautiful Zearing Park. Here’s a look back at the festivities: