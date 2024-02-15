Museums Across LaSalle County Open For “Whole Nine Yards” Tour

Guests visiting the Starved Rock Country region this Saturday through Monday will have a unique opportunity to visit nine of LaSalle Country’s most popular museums, historical societies and a historic mansion at a special discount price. For this special limited time event, a “Whole Nine Yards” passport can be purchased at any of the nine participating historical venues listed below. This passport, which will run you only $1 per person, is valid for three days (February 17-19, 2024). Simply present the passport at each museum for admission. This great bargain will help acquaint you with some some classic LaSalle Country attractions, along with some true hidden gems and newer offerings. No further fees will apply for this event. Select locations have varying open hours noted below.

Earlville Historical Society: 10-4pm 2/17, 2/18

136 South Ottawa Street, Earlville - EarlvilleHistory.org

Housed inside a historic 1890′s hardware store, Earlville’s free community museum shares the history of this Northern LaSalle County town through a fascinating collection of artifacts.

The Hegeler-Carus Mansion in La salle covered in snow. (Jayce Eustice)

Hegeler Carus Mansion: Tours 10am, 12pm, 2pm 2/17, 2/18

1307 7th St, La Salle - HegelerCarus.org

Designed by W. W. Boyington, the famed Chicago Water Tower architect, La Salle’s Hegeler Carus Mansion has remained virtually unaltered since its completion in 1876. This 16,000-sq. foot mansion features 56 rooms spread across 7 levels. The interior is just as stunning as the exterior, with its intricate parquet floors and hand-painted ceilings. This National Landmark is open for tours Wed - Sun, year-round.

LaSalle County Historical Society: 10-4pm 2/17, 2/18, 2/19

101 East Canal St, Utica - LaSalleCountyHistoricalSociety.org

The LaSalle County Historical Society campus, located on the banks of the historic I&M Canal, consists of six locations, countless interpretive displays and some amazing relics from the history of the Starved Rock Country region. On site, you’ll also find the canal warehouse (used for artisan markets throughout the year), a one-room schoolhouse, a working blacksmith shop and an original barn dating back to 1875.

Mendota Museum & Historical Society: 10- 4pm 2/17, 2/18, 2/19

901 Washington St, Mendota - MendotaMuseums.org

House in a spectacular former Carnegie library, the MMHS is dedicated to educating, preserving and to interpreting the rich history of the Mendota area. The Hume-Carnegie Museum features exhibits on the area’s people, industry, and commerce. Satalite museums include The Union Depot Railroad Museum, which showcases the area’s railroad history, and The Breaking the Prairie Museum and Chapel, which commemorate the area’s storied agricultural heritage.

The Norsk Museum: 10-4pm 2/17, 2/18, 2/19

3656 East 2631st St, Sheridan - NorskMuseum.org

This delightful museum is dedicated to Scandinavian culture, and is filled with artifacts from the Norwegian immigrants that settled the region back in the 1800′s.

The Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Ottawa Historical & Scouting Heritage Museum: 10-4pm 2/17, 2/18, 2/19

1100 Canal St, Ottawa - OttawaHistoricalScoutingMuseum.org

Head to The Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum to learn all about the history of the boy scouts, girl scouts and the town of Ottawa. You’ll find more than a century’s worth of scouting artifacts and the largest collection of English scouting memorabilia in the United States, as well as rare artifacts from the famed Lincoln-Douglas Debate.

Reddick Mansion: Tours 11am & 1pm 2/17, 2/18

100 W Lafayette St, Ottawa - ReddickMansion.org

The Reddick Mansion, a wonderfully unique landmark, stands at the corners of Columbus and Lafayette street in Ottawa, overlooking the Lincoln Douglas Debate Site. This 150+ year old, 22-room, Italianate mansion has been meticulously restored to the 19th century, after decades of being used as the town’s public library. Now, the mansion is open year-round for tours, Fri. – Mon.

Sheridan Historical Society: 10-4pm 2/17, 2/18

185 N Robinson St, Sheridan - Sheridan-IL.us/History

Ran by a dedicated team of volunteer historians, the Sheridan Historical Society (located next to Sheridan’s former fire station) boasts a wide-ranging collection of local artifacts charting the area’s long history. The collection, which is normally open by appointment, includes business memorabilia, memorabilia related to former pro ballplayer Si Johnson, military items, plat books, newspapers, cemetery records, church histories and much more.

Westclox Museum: 10-2pm 2/17, 2/18, 2/19

350 5th Street, Peru Suite 265 - WestcloxMuseum.com

Peru’s famed Westclox factory, makers for the beloved cult-favorite clock, are honored in this fascinating museum. Through a vast collection of documents, artifacts and antiques, the Westclox Museum tells the story of the community that made these remarkable clocks.