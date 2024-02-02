‘Storytellers Studio Sessions’ returns to The Lone Buffalo in Ottawa

After a brief hiatus, The Lone Buffalo in Ottawa kicked-off the fourth season of their popular Storytellers Studio Sessions to a packed house on Jan. 21. This inaugural show featured musician Kevn Kinney, of the seminal Atlanta-based rock band Drivin N Cryin, just one of the many talented musicians that will be featured in this series - which gives nationally touring acts a unique venue and an attentive audience.

Each season consists of four curated concerts, hosted by popular husband and wife musicians, Miles Nielsen and Kelly Steward. Nielsen, son of Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, is widely known for fronting the western-influenced rock outfit Miles Nielsen and the Rusted hearts, while Kelly Steward, have amassed a loyal following for both her acclaimed solo work and contributions to the Nielsen Trust family band. The duo serve as an opening act and provide a framework and dialog for these wide-ranging storytelling shows.

“Season 4 of Storytellers Studio session is jam-packed with an amazing lineup! We are so honored to be welcoming many talented artists to our stage in the upcoming months,” said Tangled Roots Marketing Director Anna Wright. “Storytellers is such an intimate music experience that is crafted to providing a unique concert for the musicians and audiences alike.”

The second show in the series on Sunday, Feb. 18, will feature special guest Parker Millsap. Millsap is an Oklahoma-bred singer/songwriter, whose musical style has drawn comparisons to early Elvis Presley - blending blues, country, rock, Americana, and folk traditions. In addition to singing, Millsap plays guitar, harmonica, and piano.

In a departure from the guitar-and-notebook-based approach to songwriting that shapred his earlier work, the Nashville-based artist followed his curiosity to countless other modes of expression, experimenting with everything from piano to effects pedalts to old-school drum machines. As those explorations deepened and broadened his musical vision, Millsap soon arrived at a body of work touched with both imagination and insight.

Tickets for the Feb. 18 show at The Lone Buffalo are $50 each and available at: http://tinyurl.com/3ub8wky4

The other two shows in this year’s Storytellers Studio Sessions will include a duo performance with popular artists Kristian Bush & Andrew Hyra and a visit from American roots legend Michelle Malone. Tickets are available for both these upcoming shows.

In addition to be an unexpected music venue, The Lone Buffalo by Tangled Roots Brewing Company is a great place to grab a plate of farm-to-table food and an artisan craft beer. You can indulge in The Lone Buffalo’s decadent menu, savoring the tastes at one of their many outdoor tables. This relaxed, airy brewpub offers hearty pub classics and new American fare, conveniently located right off of Ottawa’s downtown LaSalle Street. Be sure to try their signature Brewmaster Burger, made with Bourbon cherry BBQ sauce, applewood smoked bacon, aged cheddar, house pickles, frittes aioli, and crispy onions, or the fan-favorite Cease & Desist burger, a house-made ground beef and bacon patty, aged cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, chipotle aioli, tomato, and arugula.

