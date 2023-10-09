Photo Gallery: Burgoo 2023

The LaSalle County Historical Society hosted the 53rd Annual Burgoo Festival this past weekender, October 7-8, 2023!

Established in 1969, the Burgoo Festival is one of the longest-running and largest fall festivals in northern Illinois. The Burgoo Festival is an annual village street party featuring flea marketers, craftsmen, musicians, and other entertainment. More than 375 vendors presented their wares at a sprawling craft show and flea market. Here’s a look at some of the weekend’s food and festivities.