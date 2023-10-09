Starved Rock Country

Photo Gallery: Burgoo 2023

Cool weather still draws big crowds in Utica

By Scott Anderson
An aerial view of the 53rd annual Burgoo on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 downtown Utica.

An aerial view of the 53rd annual Burgoo on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 downtown Utica. (Scott Anderson)

The LaSalle County Historical Society hosted the 53rd Annual Burgoo Festival this past weekender, October 7-8, 2023!

Established in 1969, the Burgoo Festival is one of the longest-running and largest fall festivals in northern Illinois. The Burgoo Festival is an annual village street party featuring flea marketers, craftsmen, musicians, and other entertainment. More than 375 vendors presented their wares at a sprawling craft show and flea market. Here’s a look at some of the weekend’s food and festivities.

Reese Post of Crystal Lake tries his first bite of Burgoo during the 53rd annual Burgoo on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 downtown Utica.

Reese Post of Crystal Lake tries his first bite of Burgoo during the 53rd annual Burgoo on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in downtown Utica. (Scott Anderson)

