Homestead Festival in Princeton to offer tethered hot air balloon rides during annual celebration

This year’s Homestead Festival will offer tethered hot air balloon rides at Zearing Park in Princeton as part of the annual celebration.

Tethered hot air balloon rides offer the experience of a regular hot air balloon ride while safely tethered to the ground so the balloon does not float freely into the sky.

The tethered rides are wheelchair accessible and are fit with a clear door so those in wheelchairs and children can enjoy the view.

Those looking to go on a ride must buy a ticket for a two-hour time slot where you can show up anytime to ride. While guests may appear at any time during the time slot, flyers will be taken up in the order they arrive until the end of the allotted time.

A ticket needs to be bought for every person that will ride and 180 rickets will be sold per time slot. Rides will last about 10-15 minutes.

Tickets are available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, and Saturday, Sept. 9. Tickets cost $15 a person and there will be a limited number of tickets available on the day of the event.

All ticket sales are non-refundable, including in the event of cancellation caused by inclement weather conditions.

To buy a ticket or to learn more about tethered balloon rides and Homestead Festival, visit homesteadfestival.com/hot_air_ballons.