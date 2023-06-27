Ottawa To Be Featured On WGN’s Destination Illinois

Ottawa, Illinois, a historic and picturesque community located less than 2 hours from Chicago, is ready to take its place in the spotlight. On June 29, at 9 pm, WGN news will feature Ottawa on Destination Illinois with Julian Crews.

This exciting segment of the popular travel feature will showcase the best of Ottawa, including a visit to the breathtaking Sainte Genevieve Riverboat on the Illinois River, a glimpse into hidden history with Tom Aussem of Awesome Ottawa Tours, along with other captivating highlights throughout Ottawa, Illinois. Julian Crews and his film crew were astounded by the abundance of attractions when they visited on May 10, 2023.

Destination Illinois w/ Julian Crews - Ottawa

Situated in the heart of Starved Rock Country, Ottawa, Illinois is a vibrant tourist destination merely 80 miles outside downtown Chicago. Often referred to as “In the Middle of Everywhere,” Ottawa offers a wide range of activities in close proximity. From lush and natural outdoor areas to renowned cultural and historic attractions, visitors are spoiled for choice.

Surrounded by open spaces, rivers, and trails, Ottawa provides a natural setting for relaxation and outdoor enjoyment. Additionally, the city serves as a central hub to four state parks, including Starved Rock, Matthiessen, Buffalo Rock, and Illini State Park, as well as a nature preserve, all within a 20-minute drive from downtown.

Provided by the Ottawa Visitors Center

Julian Crews has been a fixture of WGN News since he joined the team in 1996. As a general assignment reporter for WGN Midday News and WGN Evening News, Crews has become well-known as the host of the popular ‘Destination Illinois’ segment. In this segment, Crews tours must-see attractions across The Land of Lincoln, showcasing the best of Illinois. Previous segments, available on WGN’s social media accounts, have explored exciting destinations such as The Volo Auto Museum, The Caterpillar Visitor Center in Peoria, and many more captivating Illinois towns and attractions.

Don’t miss Ottawa, Illinois on Destination Illinois with Julian Crews, airing on June 29 at 9 pm on WGN news. Discover the charm and allure of this remarkable community, nestled in the heart of Starved Rock Country. For more information, visit PickUsOttawaIL.com or follow us on Ottawa Illinois Visitor Center Facebook page.