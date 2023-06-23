Catch a fireworks show in Starved Rock Country

Planning your Fourth of July festivities? Consider taking a trip out to Starved Rock Country this upcoming holiday weekend and catch some of the best aerial displays central Illinois has to offer. Here are just a few of the must-see fireworks shows taking place across Starved Rock Country.

Mendota’s Independence Day Celebration

Lake Mendota Park

June 24 - About 9:30 p.m.

The Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Independence Day celebration at Lake Mendota Park. Gates will open at 6 p.m., with a beautiful fireworks display following at about 9:30 p.m. In addition to the free fireworks show, you’ll find delicious food trucks (Mendota Lions Club corn dogs, Tacos Guzman, Salina’s Mexican Food and Flo’s on Pulaski), a concession stand and a vendor selling glow-in-the-dark merchandise. For more information, follow the Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.

Spectators check out the Spring Valley fireworks show.

Spring Valley

Hall High School

July 1 - About 8 p.m.

Celebrate Independence Day at Hall High School in Spring Valley. The annual fireworks show, which will kick off at dusk, gives spectators a close-up look at one of western Starved Rock Country’s most spectacular light shows. The high school offers ample bleacher seating, but guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets to view the show from the school’s lawn. For more information, visit SpringValleyIL.US/Events.

Spectators watched the fireworks display at Utica. (photo4@newstrib.comhttps://www.newstrib.com/content/tncms/avatars/a/27/ae1/a27ae1cc-5407-11e6-80b6-93d989646327.11b4924614940eabec2a6e9222415718.png)

Utica’s Independence Day Celebration

Carey Memorial Park

July 1 - dusk

Utica’s annual firework festivities will begin at 5 p.m. with games and activities for kids being offered at Carey Memorial Park from 5 to 8:30 p.m. The festivities will include face painting, bouncy slides and obstacle courses. Complimentary food and drinks will be available at the park’s pavilion (while supplies last), alongside another food vendor. Fireworks are expected to begin at dusk. In addition to the beautiful fireworks display, the village of North Utica will host a vendor show in the nearby LaSalle County Historical Society Canal Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 1 and 2.

Fireworks at the Grundy County Fairgrounds.

Grundy County Fair Fireworks

Grundy County Fairgrounds

July 3 - 9 p.m.

Part of the Grundy County Fair, Morris’ impressive fireworks display is paired with five full days of fun fair activities, carnival rides, music, agricultural displays and live animals. During the fireworks show, the fair ground dance hall will feature rising Nashville country music artist Eric Chesser, a former Plainfield resident who will entertain crowds from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. For more information and a full schedule of fair activities, visit GrundyCountyFair.org

Sheridan 4th of July Fireworks

Sheridan school grounds

July 4 - dusk

Sheridan hosts one of the hidden gems of Starved Rock Country’s fireworks displays. The community is known locally for its long and elaborate shows, as well as delicious carnival food from vendors. This is a can’t-miss show in the northern reaches of Starved Rock Country; start making your plans today.

The Ottawa First-sponsored fireworks reflect Friday, July 9, 2021, over the Fox River from the Ottawa Boat Club. (Katy Arnold for Shaw Media)

Ottawa 4th of July Fireworks

Downtown Ottawa/Ottawa High

July 4 - dusk

Considered one of the biggest and best fireworks displays in Starved Rock Country, Ottawa’s show offers striking panoramic views of fireworks reflecting off the river. The unique setting offers convenient viewing sites at the high school bleachers or from the bluffs along the Illinois and Fox rivers, where the show can be viewed from either on the shoreline or from inside your boat.

Streator's 4th of July Celebration concluded with fireworks Sunday, July 10, 2022. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Streator Fest Fireworks

Downtown Streator/Northpoint Plaza/Anderson Fields

Aug. 5 - About 9:30 p.m.

Streator’s 4th is now two separate fun-filled events, Liberty Fest (running July 1 and 2 at the Streator City Park) and Streator Fest (running Aug. 3 to 6 at Northpoint Field). The newly renamed Streator Fest will feature four action-packed days of live music and a can’t-miss fireworks show. The 2023 lineup of live music includes Too Hype Crew, Tracy Lawrence, Bullet Boys, Warrant, 80′s Bush and Brushville. Vendors, a beer tent and a massive family-friendly carnival will be open from 5 to 11 p.m. that Thursday and Friday, 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 10 p.m. Sunday. Fireworks will launch at 9:30 p.m. Aug. 5 across from Northpoint Field, giving guests a spectacular and convenient view from the festival grounds.

Peru's 4th of July celebration (Scott Anderson)

More Starved Rock Country Fireworks:

Saturday, July 1

Amboy

Minonk

Sandwich

Sunday, July 2

Walnut

Monday, July 3

Peru

Tuesday, July 4

Hennepin

Henry

Leland

Princeton

Saturday, July 8

Marseilles

Saturday, Aug. 12

Wenona