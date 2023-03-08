St. Patrick’s Day Parades In Starved Rock Country

St. Patrick’s Day festivities are coming to Starved Rock Country! La Salle, Marseilles and Utica each have St. Patrick’s Day parades planned for this Saturday, March 11.

This larger than life leprechaun strolls along First Street in downtown La Salle handing out candy Saturday, March 12, 2022, during the St Patrick’s Day parade. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

The Irish Fun Day Parade is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. in downtown La Salle. The parade route starts at Bucklin and Second streets, moves south to First Street, then east on First Street to LaHarpe Street, before moving along LaHarpe Street to Second Street. Along with the downtown parade, Ninth Street Pub, Haze Smokehouse, Uptown Grill, Lil Mad Cafe, Koncz’s and the Knights of Columbus will be providing Irish fare as part of the festivities.

Those riding on the Ziggy’s float work to stay warm during the lighted St Patrick’s Day Parade Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Marseilles. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Marseilles plans to illuminate the night with its St. Patrick’s Lighted Parade. Parade line up begins at IV Cellular, 200 Riverfront Drive, at 5:30 p.m. Then the parade begins at 6:30. The route will travel north on Main Street to Washington Street, then east on Washington Street to Chicago Street and Broadway Street, then west to Main Street and back to IV Cellular. A pub walk will follow with Slot City, Illini Lounge and Ziggy’s Bar and Grill participating. The parade is sponsored by the Marseilles Tourism and Park Committee. For more information, call 815-993-2408.

Members of the Clarks Run Antiques float throw candy and beads to the crowd Saturday during the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in downtown Utica. St. Patrick's Day is Thursday.

The Utica Business Association will be hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Bash in Utica, with the parade beginning at 4 p.m. The parade will start at the south end of town and conclude downtown. The activities continue with live entertainment, food and drink specials, and in store deals throughout the community.