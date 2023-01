Eagle Watch Weekend featured activities Saturday and Sunday at the Starved Rock Visitor Center, the Illinois Waterway Visitors Center and the Starved Rock Lodge.

Visitors peered into binoculars set up to see the eagles that nest on Plum Island in the Illinois River, across from the park and lock and dam. Additionally, programs featuring other Illinois birds of prey, Native American dances and information about eagles kept visitors entertained during the annual winter event.

From the upper deck of the the Illinois Waterway Visitors Center on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, Don Goerne observes an eagle over the Illinois River during the Eagle Watch Weekend. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)